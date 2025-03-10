TuxCare EMEA Sales Leader To Speak at CloudFest 2025

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced that Sven Sellen, EMEA sales leader, is slated to speak at CloudFest 2025, the world's largest cloud industry event, taking place March 17-20 in Europa-Park, Germany.At 2:45 p.m. (CET) on Tuesday, March 18th, on the Ring Stage (Dome), Sellen will present an introduction to TuxCare’s rebootless patching. Many organizations don’t realize how much their conventional Linux vulnerability patching approach is holding them back – causing unnecessary downtime, end-user disruptions, a heavier-than-needed workload for their IT staff, and potentially causing delayed patch deployments. In his talk, Sellen will demonstrate how teams can put patching on autopilot and minimize downtime and disruptions while winning back a significant amount of working hours that can be channeled into other business-critical tasks.For more information on Sellen’s session, visit https://www.cloudfest.com/agenda#/talk?id=74758 Sellen serves as TuxCare’s EMEA sales leader dedicated to enterprise customers in the region. With more than 25 years of experience in consulting, sales engineering, and project management, he has built deep expertise in cybersecurity – particularly in endpoint security, DDoS protection and managed services. A seasoned speaker, he frequently presents at industry and partner events across Europe, sharing insights on the evolving cybersecurity landscape. His thought leadership has also been featured in prominent publications such as IT-Security Journal, Computerwoche, and heise online.For detailed information on the CloudFest 2025 event, visit https://www.cloudfest.com About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.