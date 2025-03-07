2025 Strategic Plan Update public meeting held in Clearwater Region - March 12

IDFG’s mission is to “Preserve, Protect, Perpetuate and Manage all of Idaho’s wildlife.” The IDFG strategic plan is the roadmap the department uses to ensure we are achieving that mission. It charts the broad strategies and tactics the department will employ in the coming years to sustain Idaho’s wildlife and meet the demand for hunting, fishing and trapping. The plan was last updated in 2015, so Director Frederick’s decided the plan was due for an update to ensure the strategies we use will allow us to achieve our mission now and in the coming years. While the plan provides the overall approach the agency will take in the future, it does not dictate the specific seasonal rules and regulations or species management plans that IDFG updates on a regular basis.

IDFG Strategic Plan Update Public Meeting Schedule for Clearwater Region

March 12, 6 p.m.

Clearwater Regional Office

3316 16th St.

Lewiston

If you are unable to attend an in-person meeting, an online portal with the same overview information and feedback opportunities will go live on March 11.

Participants will be asked to provide input on the four external priority areas identified during the initial scoping phase of the project, which include:

Hunter, Angler, Trapper and Wildlife Viewer Satisfaction

Habitat Loss

Invasive Species and Disease

Predator Management

Participants may also provide input on other priorities they feel Fish and Game should focus its efforts.

All comments received will be used to shape the 2025 Fish and Game Strategic Plan Update. Draft versions of the update will be available for review and public comment prior to being considered for approval by the Fish and Game Commission.

More information on the 2015 Strategic Plan can be found at the Strategic Plan webpage.