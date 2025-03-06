Submit Release
National consultation on EU macro-regional strategies

SLOVENIA, March 6 - The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs organised the National Consultation on EU Macro-Regional Strategies, which was held at Brdo pri Kranju and brought together representatives from ministries and other stakeholders involved in the implementation of the EU Strategy for the Alpine Region (EUSALP), the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), and the EU Strategy for the Adriatic-Ionian Region (EUSAIR).

