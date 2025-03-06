SLOVENIA, March 6 - The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs organised the National Consultation on EU Macro-Regional Strategies, which was held at Brdo pri Kranju and brought together representatives from ministries and other stakeholders involved in the implementation of the EU Strategy for the Alpine Region (EUSALP), the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), and the EU Strategy for the Adriatic-Ionian Region (EUSAIR).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.