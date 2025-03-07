City of East Point Announces 'Owning the Block Party' to Promote Generational Wealth through Homeownership

Empowering East Point Families Toward Financial Freedom

EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of East Point ’s Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Empowerment (OEIE) is excited to host the Owning the Block Party on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church (2651 Church Street, East Point, GA 30344).This free, family-friendly event is designed to equip East Point residents with essential tools and resources to achieve homeownership, financial stability, and generational wealth. Attendees will have access to expert consultations, educational workshops, and vital financial literacy resources covering topics such as:- Pathways to Homeownership- Preserving and retaining homes- Financial literacy for all ages- Homeownership support for Veterans"The Owning the Block Party represents our commitment to empowering East Point families with the knowledge and resources they need to achieve financial stability and long-term success," said Yolanda Johnson, Director of the Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Empowerment. "Homeownership is a powerful tool for building generational wealth and strengthening communities. We are excited to provide residents with direct access to the support they need to thrive."This initiative is part of the OEIE’s ongoing efforts to enhance economic mobility, housing affordability, mental health, and community revitalization in East Point. By partnering with key organizations, the OEIE ensures that residents receive sustained support and meaningful opportunities that foster self-sufficiency.The Owning the Block Party is made possible through a partnership with Community Housing Day: Empowered by Getting Ahead—Building Generational Wealth Through Homeownership, hosted by City of East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham in collaboration with Georgia Advancing Communities Together, Inc. (Georgia ACT) and other dedicated supporters. Event partners include:- HouseATL- Georgia ACT- Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP)- NID Housing Counseling Agency- Urban League of Greater Atlanta- Homeownership Urban Blueprint (THE HU3)About the City of East Point Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Empowerment:The Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Empowerment envisions a community where every resident experiences well-being, safety, and self-sufficiency. Through partnerships with local and national organizations, the OEIE addresses homelessness, housing affordability, mental health, economic mobility, and community revitalization. By prioritizing equity, cultural competency, and resilience, OEIE remains committed to uplifting East Point residents. For more information, visit www.eastpointcity.org

