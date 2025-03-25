Judge Glenda Hatchett to Receive ElevateMeD Trailblazer Award at Ignite Atlanta

Renowned Judge, Advocate, and TV Personality Honored for Her Commitment to Justice and Equity in Healthcare

I am grateful to receive this award and very much appreciate the essential, transformational, empowering systemic advocacy of ElevateMeD as it works to address the alarming disparities in healthcare.” — Judge Glenda Hatchett

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ElevateMeD is honored to announce that the esteemed Judge Glenda Hatchett will be presented with the ElevateMeD Trailblazer Award at its upcoming Ignite Atlanta event on Friday, April 25, 2025, at The Piedmont Room. Judge Hatchett’s illustrious career spans groundbreaking roles in law, corporate leadership, and television, reflecting her unwavering commitment to justice and healthcare advocacy.“I am grateful to receive this award and very much appreciate the essential, transformational, empowering systemic advocacy of ElevateMeD as it works to address the alarming disparities in the healthcare system in this country,” said Judge Hatchett. “We should all support the work of ElevateMeD as they are working to change the medical landscape today and for generations to come."A native of Atlanta, Judge Hatchett earned her B.A. in political science from Mount Holyoke College in 1973 and her J.D. from Emory University School of Law in 1977. She began her legal career with a prestigious federal clerkship in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. Judge Hatchett then joined Delta Air Lines, where she became the company’s highest-ranking woman of color worldwide, serving as both senior attorney and public relations manager. In 1990, she made history as Georgia’s first African American Chief Presiding Judge of a state court when she was appointed to the Fulton County Juvenile Court. Beyond the bench, Judge Hatchett is widely recognized for her nationally syndicated television show, “Judge Hatchett,” and her current program, “The Verdict with Judge Hatchett.” She is also the founder of The Hatchett Firm, P.C., based in Atlanta, specializing in catastrophic injuries and police misconduct cases.Judge Hatchett’s dedication to empowering underserved communities aligns seamlessly with ElevateMeD’s mission to cultivate the next generation of diverse physician leaders. Her multifaceted career and passion for justice make her a trailblazer in every sense.The Ignite Atlanta event celebrates six years of ElevateMeD’s impact in diversifying the physician workforce to address health disparities. With over $1.2 million invested in underrepresented medical students, ElevateMeD’s Scholars Program offers comprehensive support, including scholarships, mentorship, leadership development, and financial literacy training.As this milestone event continues to gain momentum, ElevateMeD is proud to recognize Truist Bank as the Ignite Atlanta White Coat Sponsor. With a substantial donation, Truist has demonstrated its deep commitment to advancing health equity and supporting the next generation of diverse medical leaders through their alignment with the financial literacy pillar of the ElevateMeD programming. Their partnership and support of the Ignite Atlanta event further reinforce the organization’s mission to transform the face of medicine through intentional investment in underrepresented communities.The evening will also feature keynote remarks from Jahlecia Gregory, a fourth-year medical student at Morehouse School of Medicine, who is pursuing a career in psychiatry to address mental healthcare disparities among children and adolescents of color. Additional speakers include Xavier Walker, Dr. Maia McCuiston, Dr. Jeshenna Watkins, and ElevateMeD Founder Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey, a neuro-oncologist and advocate for physician diversity.Reflecting on the organization’s journey, Dr. Porter Umphrey stated, “When we founded ElevateMeD in 2019, we envisioned a physician workforce that mirrors the communities it serves. Six years later, our scholars are beginning their medical careers, poised to effect change and improve healthcare outcomes for all.”Ignite Atlanta serves as both a celebration of ElevateMeD’s achievements and a fundraiser to support future scholars. Supporters, alumni, and community members are invited to join this special event. For more information, to donate, or to learn more about ElevateMeD’s initiatives, please visit ignite.elevatemed.org About ElevateMeDElevateMeD is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to elevating medicine by providing scholarships, mentorship, leadership training, and financial literacy education to future physicians from African-American/Black, Hispanic/Latino, and Native/Indigenous backgrounds. Through our Scholars Program, we aim to increase physician workforce diversity and improve cultural competence among physicians to reduce health disparities. Learn more about our mission and vision by visiting elevatemed.org and following us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @elevatemedinc.

