ViDARR Inc. to Open New Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that ViDARR Inc., a manufacturer of defense optical equipment, will invest $2.69 million over the next three years to open a new manufacturing facility in the City of Virginia Beach. The project will create 40 new jobs.

“ViDARR Inc.’s decision to establish a manufacturing facility in the City of Virginia Beach highlights the region's strategic importance for the defense industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This investment will not only create 40 new jobs, but also further strengthen Virginia’s position as a leader in defense innovation and economic growth.”

“Leading technology companies like ViDARR are choosing to locate in Hampton Roads, illustrating how the region has become a hub for the defense industry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “ViDARR’s investment in this community will bring jobs, cutting edge defense technology, and an increased awareness of Virginia’s defense sector. I am confident they will excel in Virginia.”

ViDARR Inc. is a U.S. company headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., that manufactures and assembles a range of advanced defense technologies, including night vision goggles, thermal optics and autonomous systems. The new manufacturing facility is moving into a 16,410-square-foot building located at 2656 Lishelle Place in the City of Virginia Beach.

“ViDARR is proud to open a new, state-of-the-art facility in Virginia Beach,” said ViDARR Inc. President Cliff Byrd. “Our new Virginia headquarters will provide advanced solutions tailored to the unique needs of the region's vast defense sector. This expansion will support our growing production and distribution capabilities while allowing us to collaborate with local businesses to drive economic growth. As we settle into our new home, ViDARR is excited to deepen our impact in the Virginia Beach area. This is more than a move—it's a commitment to a brighter, more connected future for all.”

The company’s night vision and thermal integration for drones and night vision goggles feature advanced sensor integration that provide exceptional clarity in near-total darkness, essential for military and tactical operations. ViDARR’s low-cost drone thermal optics technology offers the ability to detect heat signatures through smoke, fog and dense terrain, providing clear and accurate target tracking and engagement for military and law enforcement.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads Alliance on the project.

“The City of Virginia Beach is excited to support the expansion of leading defense manufacturer ViDARR,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. “Their commitment to creating dozens of new full-time jobs and significant capital investment further strengthens our city’s economic vitality. Companies like ViDARR are vital to the success of our growing defense industry, and we look forward to their continued innovation and contributions to our local economy.”

“We are thrilled to welcome ViDARR, INC. to Virginia Beach, further strengthening Hampton Roads’ position as a premier hub for military and defense innovation,” said Hampton Roads Alliance President and CEO Doug Smith. “ViDARR’s cutting-edge night vision, thermal optics and autonomous systems align perfectly with the needs of our defense partners. Hampton Roads’ defense ecosystem, bolstered by world-class military installations, a skilled workforce and a dynamic industry network, makes this region the ideal location for companies advancing next-generation military technologies.”

“ViDARR Inc.’s investment in Virginia Beach is a testament to the strength of our region’s defense industry and highly skilled workforce,” said Senator Christie Craig. “This new facility will not only create good-paying jobs but also reinforce Hampton Roads’ reputation as a leader in military innovation. I’m proud to support initiatives that bring cutting-edge technology and economic growth to our community, and I look forward to seeing ViDARR thrive in Virginia Beach.”

“As a veteran who has utilized many of the technologies ViDARR is developing and deploying, I understand firsthand the importance of equipping our warfighters with the best tools and technological advantages available—and ViDARR is a leader in that space,” said Delegate Michael Feggans. “Their investment in Virginia Beach strengthens our region’s defense industry, creates quality jobs and reinforces Hampton Roads’ role as a hub for military innovation. I’m excited to welcome ViDARR and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our economy and national security.”

VEDP will support ViDARR’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.