Neal Ritter, PhD, Introduces Soul Reclaimed, a Book on Recovery and Transformation

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychologist and author Neal Ritter, PhD, brings readers Soul Reclaimed: Transforming Trauma into Triumph—a powerful novel that explores the emotional and psychological strength that allows individuals to rise above their deepest wounds.

Soul Reclaimed introduces Julie as she joins familiar characters Linda, Rick, and Bill in an inspirational novel that explores raw pain, emotional turmoil, and the unwavering pursuit of recovery.

Julie's world shatters after a horrific event with her date. Her path to healing is neither simple nor linear, but through therapy, self-reflection, and the help of unexpected allies, she embarks on a profound therapeutic journey.

Parallel to her story are Linda and Rick, a couple who, through their own struggles, discover a higher level of consciousness, self-awareness, and renewed sense of purpose. Under the guidance of psychologist Bill, Linda overcomes her fears and ultimately becomes a therapist—only to find her first client is Julie.

Through raw emotion, deep introspection, and the power of human connection, Soul Reclaimed offers a transformative reading experience for survivors, mental health professionals, and anyone seeking insight into trauma recovery and personal growth.

The book will be available on Amazon and major book retailers on the 10th of March.

About Author

Dr. Neal Ritter, PhD, is a retired clinical psychologist specializing in neuropsychology. He earned his doctorate from the University of Arkansas in 1978 and had a diverse career spanning clinical management, private practice, expert witness work, and business ventures. His experiences took him across various cities, ultimately settling in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with his wife, Ana, and their two dogs.

Dr. Ritter's inspiration as an author stems from a transformative mentorship with a Western Master, which shaped his understanding of consciousness beyond traditional academia. Now, in retirement, he shares his insights on trauma recovery, self-discovery, and personal transformation. Recognized for his contributions, he has received honors such as the Albert Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

