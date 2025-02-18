The end of the line (Heroes of the Line - Book-5) By J A Carlton JA Carlton with her Book-5

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The End of the Line" Unleashes a Thrilling Epic in the "Heroes of the Line" Saga

Author J. A. Carlton aims to take readers on a captivating journey of loyalty, sacrifice, and redemption in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the Heroes of the Line series, The End of the Line.

As promised by the author, this book combines elements of human emotion, supernatural forces, and timeless battles into a moving tale that keeps readers hooked till the last page.

The End of the Line explores the complexities of relationships amidst the chaos of looming destruction. The Living Dark has returned and threatens the existence of the last two remaining universes. Nick and the other characters must do everything in their power to fight against the darkness while battling their inner demons.

"Every decision our characters make, every battle they fight, is rooted in what it means to love, sacrifice, and hope," says Carlton. "This story is not just about saving worlds; it's about saving each other, finding strength in our vulnerabilities, and fighting for what matters most."

As the Heroes of the Line series continues to capture readers worldwide, The End of the Line promises to deepen the legacy of this beloved saga. This installment is a must-read for fantasy, adventure, and emotionally charged storytelling fans, available now on Amazon.

About the Author

Jill A. Carlton, writing under the pen name J. A. Carlton, boasts over four decades of experience in literature. With a passion for inspiring fresh perspectives and expanding imaginations, Carlton's writing endeavors span fiction and non-fiction genres surrounding diverse themes and subjects. Some of her books are Wednesday's Child, Your Life, Your Choice, Your Destiny, Touch Me: A Beginner's Guide to Massage, Heroes of the Line, and Broken.

Need more information

Email: info@authorjacarlton.com

Website: https://authorjacarlton.com/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/End-Line-Heroes-Book-ebook/dp/B0DQBH9ZXX?ref_=ast_author_dp&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.jZmNDUvb0TuOD7PvrmXGr-VAIBccTc6JPOinAxqm76aEpmFfaQ1sGhcmzYo1DhoxDoAgLEuBH4tZo-bnZ4asdfIcGs2ErSUvHaPc6wUv_OybFBhTOlCF55FvfwfphB63sIeEQGONvEFSJwIBFqa-QreETHxDzE5DtAyZFp-9Me65FU_ufkhHF-chF8sN23Bkgthbn5GlaLpst7p86QTEraou02-QsjQq68hkh4KGJKI.5jlZMMwFk47xYCJrgcN6gTwC5fjgdWNYf-I4IfFalWM&dib_tag=AUTHOR

