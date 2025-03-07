“Life can and will be worth living” – Aimee’s story

There is so much stigma around EUPD, that all people diagnosed with it are dangerous or angry, and we must walk on eggshells around them. But this is not always true. Of course, anger and outbursts are common in EUPD, but every person is different and every person will experience this different. Personally, I’ve never struggled with anger, but getting that diagnosis changed quite a few people’s views of me. This only added to my ongoing issues.

I was under DBT for a little longer than two years. During this time I also completed prolonged exposure work for my trauma and was finally discharged in 2022. Wanting to live and being happy I survived, I started raising awareness for these conditions on social media. I believe it’s important to raise awareness as these conditions are so poorly understood, even by professionals.

My life is so much better now. I still live with EUPD and C-PTSD, but my symptoms are less severe and more manageable. I live a DBT lifestyle, where I can use my skills on a day-to-day basis whenever I need to. I’ve even gone into my old DBT building, with my old therapist, to speak to young people currently going through treatment about my experiences.

It would’ve been life changing to tell the 15 year old me that people out there can live with these conditions; for it to not be the most horrific, unbearable life. My only hope is that I can help other people to see that their life isn’t over. just because of a few words on a piece of paper, and that life can and will be worth living.