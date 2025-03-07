The Dolphin Company Participates Successfully in the ANATO Vitrina Turistica 2025

The Dolphin Company in ANATO 2025 Dolphin Discovery Akumal Vitrina turística Dolphin Discovery

The Dolphin Company, global park operator, participated successfully in the ANATO Vitrina Turistica

This event allows us, as the largest park operator in the region and the #1 company in dolphin experiences worldwide, to offer and consolidate our extensive portfolio in various destinations.” — Freddie Gómez, Commercial Director of The Dolphin Company.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dolphin Company, global park operator, participated successfully in the ANATO Vitrina Turistica, one of the most prominent events in the Latin American tourism sector, held in Bogotá from February 26 to 28. This event showcases the latest trends in the tourism industry and promotes destinations both in Colombia and worldwide.Organized by the Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies - ANATO, the event has established itself as a crucial platform for promoting new trends, commercial agreements, technological innovation, and training. With the attendance of over 52,000 tourism professionals and the participation of 1,200 exhibitors, the event facilitated more than 24,000 business meetings, solidifying its role as a key space for global tourism destination visibility.As part of its range of tourist experiences, The Dolphin Company highlighted swimming with dolphins in Isla Mujeres , an activity that attracts visitors from all over the world due to its combination of learning, interaction with marine life, and natural beauties such as Playa Maroma in Dolphin Discovery Playa del Carmen During their participation, Freddie Gómez, Commercial Director of The Dolphin Company, and Ariel Castro, E-Commerce Deputy Director, took part in the Travel Mart Colombia Business Roundtable, an event organized by ProColombia, a government entity dedicated to fostering business expansion and strengthening Colombia's international image. In this space, they held a series of strategic meetings with travel agencies and business groups, allowing them to explore new business opportunities and strengthen relationships with key international tourism players.The Dolphin Company, with habitats such as Dolphin Discovery Puerto Aventuras , reaffirms its commitment to the growth of sustainable tourism and its leadership in the industry, continuing its work of offering unique and educational experiences while promoting environmental conservation and the development of new business opportunities globally.

Swimming with Dolphins in Dolphin Discovery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.