Submit Release
News Search

There were 293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,811 in the last 365 days.

The Dolphin Company Participates Successfully in the ANATO Vitrina Turistica 2025

The Dolphin Company in ANATO 2025

The Dolphin Company in ANATO 2025

Dolphin Discovery Akumal

Dolphin Discovery Akumal

Vitrina turística Dolphin Discovery

Vitrina turística Dolphin Discovery

The Dolphin Company, global park operator, participated successfully in the ANATO Vitrina Turistica

This event allows us, as the largest park operator in the region and the #1 company in dolphin experiences worldwide, to offer and consolidate our extensive portfolio in various destinations.”
— Freddie Gómez, Commercial Director of The Dolphin Company.
CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dolphin Company, global park operator, participated successfully in the ANATO Vitrina Turistica, one of the most prominent events in the Latin American tourism sector, held in Bogotá from February 26 to 28. This event showcases the latest trends in the tourism industry and promotes destinations both in Colombia and worldwide.

Organized by the Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies - ANATO, the event has established itself as a crucial platform for promoting new trends, commercial agreements, technological innovation, and training. With the attendance of over 52,000 tourism professionals and the participation of 1,200 exhibitors, the event facilitated more than 24,000 business meetings, solidifying its role as a key space for global tourism destination visibility.

As part of its range of tourist experiences, The Dolphin Company highlighted swimming with dolphins in Isla Mujeres, an activity that attracts visitors from all over the world due to its combination of learning, interaction with marine life, and natural beauties such as Playa Maroma in Dolphin Discovery Playa del Carmen.

During their participation, Freddie Gómez, Commercial Director of The Dolphin Company, and Ariel Castro, E-Commerce Deputy Director, took part in the Travel Mart Colombia Business Roundtable, an event organized by ProColombia, a government entity dedicated to fostering business expansion and strengthening Colombia's international image. In this space, they held a series of strategic meetings with travel agencies and business groups, allowing them to explore new business opportunities and strengthen relationships with key international tourism players.

The Dolphin Company, with habitats such as Dolphin Discovery Puerto Aventuras, reaffirms its commitment to the growth of sustainable tourism and its leadership in the industry, continuing its work of offering unique and educational experiences while promoting environmental conservation and the development of new business opportunities globally.

Departamento de Relaciones Públicas
The Dolphin Company
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Swimming with Dolphins in Dolphin Discovery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Dolphin Company Participates Successfully in the ANATO Vitrina Turistica 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more