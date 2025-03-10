Hunter Marshall Expands Remote Hiring of Accountants and Tax Specialists Across Ireland

Hunter Marshall, Ireland's remote staffing specialist is delighted to announce its sustained growth in the provision of remote tax professionals and accountants

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunter Marshall, Ireland's leading remote staffing specialist is delighted to announce its sustained growth in the provision of remote tax professionals and accountants to businesses across the country. It aims to meet the growing need for experienced financial professionals in the Irish market by offering remote talent.

Irish businesses presently have high demand for competent financial professionals. With the available talent not presently meeting the demand from employers, Hunter Marshall is meeting this need by identifying highly experienced remote talent to work for Irish businesses remotely. As a solution the Hunter Marshall employs remote team members on behalf of the Irish firms, who then report directly to the employer like any other remote worker.

A Strategic Move for Irish Businesses

Hunter Marshall focuses on combining companies needing expertise with highly qualified remote staff. The organization connects Irish businesses with financial professionals having top-notch experience in taxation, compliance, and managing businesses. Often these remote workers while based abroad have previously worked for Irish and UK employers. Thus, they have in-depth experience of Irish and UK regulations.

Nora Surya, Head of International Recruitment of Hunter Marshall, said, "Our goal is to bridge the gap between top accounting professionals and businesses that need their knowledge without regard for location. We enable businesses to access the best talent available employing our remote recruitment services while saving them a lot of money on payroll costs.”

Key Hiring Areas and Opportunities

Hunter Marshall is currently hiring remote accountants and tax specialists for various roles, including:

Senior Tax Accountant – Ireland (Remote)

Senior Accountant – UK (Remote)

Accounts Payable Administrators UK and Ireland

These roles provide opportunities for individuals to work with reputable Irish companies. The candidates with tax and financial knowledge will have remote working advantages. The selected applicants will provide tax advisory services, compliance management, financial reporting, payroll administration, and business strategy development.

The Benefits of Remote Accounting and Tax Services

Businesses and professionals both stand to gain greatly from the remote employment of tax professionals and accountants. Remote recruiting guarantees that companies have operational efficiency, save on overhead expenses, and access a larger pool of talent. Professionals will find greater flexibility, work-life balance, and the chance to work with international teams, among other benefits.

Companies who work with Hunter Marshall get access to highly skilled tax professionals and accountants with a thorough understanding of Irish and UK financial regulations. Companies in many sectors rely on these experts to guarantee compliance, improve tax procedures, and sharpen financial decisions.

The candidates are identified and the best are presented to the employer who then chooses the candidate most suited to their business needs. Hunter Marshall then employs the candidate, who then reports to the employer like any Irish based remote or hybrid worker would. The employer gets one simple monthly invoice service.

The cost of Hiring Remote with Hunter Marshall

Irish accounting, tax and financial professionals are entering the market with starting salaries ranging from €45,000 - €60,000 per year. Hunter Marshall’s solution would see a five year fully qualified accountant, typically costing the employer €1650 per month or €19,800 per year. This represents a 60% annual cost savings with no other costs.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Financial Expertise

The need for growing financial regulations and compliance standards have created demand for exceptional accountants and tax specialists. Companies in Ireland and the UK need experts who can deal with these challenges and offer strategic financial guidance.

Hunter Marshall's remote recruiting services guarantee that businesses may quickly and efficiently identify the right employees using a streamlined hiring process. With an average recruiting turnaround time of between 7 and 14 days, the agency assists businesses in filling important financial roles with least disruption to their business processes.

A Commitment to Excellence in Remote Recruitment

Hunter Marshall's expertise in remote hiring has helped it to become the leader in Irish remote staffing. From candidate sourcing to interview management to onboarding and payment handling, the agency manages all facets of the employment process. Hunter Marshall guarantees full compliance with employment rules by considering the role of the employer of record. Therefore they offer a smooth experience for both businesses and employees.

“Our approach goes beyond traditional recruitment,” added Surya. “We take care of all legal and compliance responsibilities so businesses can focus on growth while we handle the complexities of remote employment.”

Why Choose Hunter Marshall?

Hunter Marshall’s remote recruitment services stand out due to the following key advantages:

Access to Top Talent – A vast network of highly skilled accountants and tax specialists.

Cost Savings – Remote employees typically cost 60% less than office-based staff.

Compliance Assurance – Full adherence to Irish and UK employment regulations.

Speed and Efficiency – Recruitment completed within 7-14 days.

End-to-End Management – From hiring to payroll, everything is handled by Hunter Marshall.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Remote Hiring in Accounting

Businesses that intend to stay competitive have to change with the times about remote employment. Being in the front of this change, Hunter Marshall offers innovative hiring solutions that let businesses build productive remote teams.

The future of the industry will be greatly impacted by Hunter Marshall's expansion in remote recruiting for accountants and tax specialists. This is in response to the increasing demand for financial expertise in Ireland and the UK. Hunter Marshall keeps redefining remote work in the finance sector by giving businesses the right skills and professionals with the right opportunities.

About Hunter Marshall

Hunter Marshall is a prominent Dublin remote recruiting firm that specializes in building productive remote work teams for businesses in the UK and Ireland. They do this by connecting businesses with highly qualified and committed remote workers all around at lower costs than traditional office-based recruitment. With global operations, it gives its highest priority to creating a respectful and fair atmosphere for all those engaged, wherever or whatever their background.

