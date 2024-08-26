Hunter Marshall Remote Brings Global Professionals to Ireland & UK Remotely

Hunter Marshall, Dublin's top remote only recruitment agency, connects Ireland & UK businesses with global talent.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunter Marshall, a top remote recruitment agency in Dublin, brings its expertise in remote hiring to UK and Irish businesses seeking international talent. Leveraging its deep understanding of the Irish market and international talent trends, Hunter Marshall provides tailored solutions to help businesses find the right remote people for their teams.

Securing top-tier talent at the right price is the cornerstone of business success. Trained staff with specialised skill sets aren’t always available locally or at an affordable cost. Finding great people capable of handling unique business needs can be challenging, often leaving the UK and Ireland-based small to large companies with limited hiring options. This Dublin-based recruitment agency, Hunter Marshall’s services are designed to provide a seamless way for these employers to tap into the global workforce and hire top professionals remotely, from a wide pool of talents, at costs significantly lower than office based talent.

The global talent pool offers a vast array of skilled professionals who are increasingly seeking remote work opportunities. Hunter Marshall's services align perfectly with this trend, enabling companies to access top talent from around the world and capitalise on the benefits of remote work arrangements without taking on the legal and compliance responsibility for their remote team members which is handled by Hunter Marshall.

For the remote team members beyond competitive compensation, working with international ventures offers a wealth of development opportunities for professionals. Employees value western working cultures and building their skills as part of international teams of like-minded professionals.

Hunter Marshall works as the local employer and hires abroad on behalf of employers connecting this motivated knowledge pool with Ireland and UK-based employers, eliminating the limitations of distance or borders. While this ensures maximum flexibility for companies enabling them to hire the best people from across the globe for a reasonable package, widening their recruitment horizon exponentially, it also presents candidates with the best international opportunities available in their sphere of work, ensuring higher job satisfaction and better employee retention rates.

Moreover, Hunter Marshall not only takes the responsibility of finding the best talents according to the job requirements and expectations, but also takes the service a step further by hiring the selected candidates under their own payroll while they work 100% dedicatedly for the clients’ business.

This remote recruitment agency based in Dublin offers UK and Irish employers the opportunity to hire top-tier talent at a lower cost while eliminating the administrative burdens associated with traditional employment. By embracing remote work, businesses can reduce overhead expenses and build high-performing teams that are both cost-effective and flexible.

According to Nora Surya of Hunter Marshall, “We're unlocking a global talent pool for Irish and UK businesses at a fraction of the cost. Our innovative model allows companies to access top talent remotely, with a cost reduction of up to 60%. We take care of everything, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll and contract management, freeing our clients to focus on what they do best – running their businesses. This allows them to build diverse, high-performing teams without the administrative and office space burdens traditionally associated with hiring internationally."

Hunter Marshall currently offers the following services in the recruitment domain:

Finding top global talent: Hunter Marshall hires specifically for each role ensuring the right skills and experience are found for each employer. They match the client requirements with the best available talent finding experienced and motivated candidates at the best cost within a minimal time.

Candidate analysis: Candidate analysis is a cornerstone of the recruitment process. They Interview every prospective hire, analysing the candidate’s suitability for a position is critical for high-quality recruitment. The agency follows a professionally designed, multi-step interview process to analyse candidate skills before shortlisting the best candidates for the employer to meet.

Hiring and deployment: Hunter Marshall simplifies the process of global hiring. The agency takes care of all the legal responsibilities of hiring international workers remotely ensuring complete compliance with the local laws. From acting as an Employer of Record to issuing employment contracts and ensuring timely deployment of the employee in the new role, everything is covered. UK and Irish employers get a simple monthly invoice from Hunter Marshall for each remote team member.

Payroll services: From paying the employee’s monthly salary to the management of employer taxes, Hunter Marshall ensures full legal compliance so that companies can focus on running their business while the agency takes care of all the employee-related responsibilities. All candidates are employed by Hunter Marshall and deployed remotely to Irish and UK employers.

Remote workers hired through Hunter Marshall typically cost 60% less than office-based staff in Ireland or the UK, providing the opportunity for businesses of any size to hire global talents and build a strong dedicated team that can fuel growth. The availability to access a huge talent pool makes it possible for the agency to complete the recruitment process really fast, typically within 7-14 days.

Hunter Marshall recognizes the growing challenge faced by companies of all sizes in finding qualified talent at competitive costs. Hiring costs can be prohibitive, especially when factoring in office overheads. They provide a solution by complementing existing workforces with skilled remote workers. These dedicated professionals seamlessly integrate into the team, yet bring significant cost savings compared to employees based in high-cost economies.

About the company:

Hunter Marshall is a leading remote recruitment agency in Dublin focused on building high-performing remote work teams for companies in Ireland and the UK. They achieve this by connecting businesses with highly skilled and dedicated remote talent globally, at significantly lower costs compared to traditional office-based hiring.

As an Irish company operating internationally, Hunter Marshall prioritises fostering an environment of respect and equality for everyone involved, regardless of location or background. This commitment to inclusivity is central to their success in building a diverse and talented global network. The company believes that strong relationships are the cornerstone of a successful remote work model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.