How to Apply for FEMA Assistance Following the February Severe Storms and Floods

FRANKFORT, Ky -- Kentucky homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Simpson counties who experienced damage or losses caused by the February severe storms and floods may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to midnight local time every day, use the FEMA mobile app or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

When you apply for assistance, please have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Residents should file insurance claims as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If the insurance policy does not cover all disaster expenses, policy holders may be eligible for federal assistance.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to any cleanup and repair.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.