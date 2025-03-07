FEMA Encourages Survivors to Apply for Assistance; More Than $1 Million Has Been Approved to Date

Charleston, W.Va.— More than $1 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 1,334 households in West Virginia following the impacts of the severe storm and flooding on February 15. This milestone, which was reached just one week after the event was declared, is accompanied by other important moments in disaster assistance and recovery.

“Thanks to state efforts and the hard work of FEMA and the Trump administration, over $1 million in individual assistance has already been approved for West Virginians affected by the floods,” said Governor Patrick Morrisey. “I encourage those in the designated counties to continue to apply for assistance and connect with the Disaster Recovery Centers for any help needed through the process.”

“Reaching this milestone has been a team effort,” Federal Coordinating Officer Mark O’Hanlon said. “FEMA is here and working side-by-side with our West Virginia partners to ensure our mission is done quickly and efficiently. I want to thank our state and local partners, because FEMA could not have reached this milestone without them. We will continue to push forward and support the people of West Virginia who were impacted by the February 15 storm.”

Residents can visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to apply for FEMA assistance, update their application, or learn more about other resources available. Staff from federal, state, and local agencies are at DRCs to help survivors answer questions about FEMA applications as well as access other resources and support. DRCs are open in Mercer and McDowell Counties and additional DRCs will be opening soon.

Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are on the ground in impacted communities, walking door-to-door to share information and help residents apply for FEMA assistance.

A crew member speaks with a resident in McDowell County.

Impacted individuals in McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, and Wyoming counties can apply today by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, calling 1-800-621-3362.

If you have already applied for FEMA assistance and have questions about the status of your application or about appealing a FEMA determination letter you have received, visit a DRC near you for one-on-one assistance or call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362. FEMA staff are ready to answer your questions.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

