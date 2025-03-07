Bragga Festival 2025: Celebrating International Women's Day with Fashion, Art, and Music

Bragga Festival

Bragga Festival 2025 celebrates the beauty of women with fashion, art, and music, highlighting designers and artists in honor of International Women's Day.

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An event inspired by women:

On March 8th – BRAGGA FESTIVAL CELEBRATES ITS TENTH EDITION "INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY CELEBRATION". This festival will bring together fashion, art, and music to highlight the strength, resilience, and beauty of women in a vibrant and inspiring space.

On the runway: With a distinguished career dressing artists like Maluma, J Balvin, Greeicy, and others, FLOW DE MEDELLIN is preparing to launch its collection “Medieval.” Lela Femenina will present on the runway looks that combine intimate garments with outerwear, giving women a sensual appearance while maintaining elegance.

Live art performance: ART BY PEPE has developed a unique style that ranges from hyper-realistic murals to fashion interventions and live events. ROMEOARTWORK, a young artist who has left his mark in Wynwood with murals depicting renowned urban genre artists such as Ferxxo, Karol G, and Manuel Turizo.

Bragga Festival has designated a group of ambassadors for this edition to convey a message of recognition and admiration for women through them. Different brands have joined this recognition, such as MONASTERY COUTURE, a Colombian brand that opened its doors in Miami in 2023 and now has two physical stores at Aventura Mall and Sawgrass Mall. Also, the renowned Osmariel Villalobos will dress the ambassadors with the spectacular designs from her brand BYOSMARIEL, highlighting female beauty.

Official sponsors who have also joined this celebration: GRUPO ESTÉTICO CAMILA BARRIENTOS, which opened its doors in Miami last December; a renowned beauty center founded in Medellín, Colombia, with over 10 years of experience enhancing the beauty of the city's most beautiful women.

The distinguished dentist DR. DIANA PULGARIN, after years of experience improving the smiles of celebrities like Daddyyankee, Yosoytukapo, James Rodriguez, and others, will soon open her doors in Coral Gables, Miami, Florida.

HOSTED BY YUDY ARIAS: With experience in key moments of musical projects like those of her nephew Maluma, the young artist Maisak, and others, she is also known for teaching yoga and meditation.

Music: Under the direction of DJ and producer HARVEY MUSIC, Bragga Festival is preparing a musical stage with performances from different talents: ANDRÉA FERRATTI, a DJ and mother of Venezuelan origin, will delight with a House music set. I’M MUSIC will shake up the stage with music by DJ and producer JACOB NARANJO, accompanied by SANTOS D’ ALESSANDRO on percussion and talented Cuban singer FRANSER PASOS. Also, BURI DJ will prepare a set accompanied by the guitar of PORROMUSIC, promising an innovative and vibrant musical experience.

About Bragga Festival:

Bragga Festival, created and founded by entrepreneur CAROLINA MESA, is an exhibition platform that supports artists, brands, designers, and art promoters, providing them with an ideal stage for their presentations, promising attendees a talent-filled show. Over the course of 3 years, it has held 9 exclusive festivals in Miami, supporting emerging artists and presenting others with a long history and recognition, promising the public a stage full of art, creativity, and talent, where the party and celebration are always part of the experience.

To purchase your tickets, visit the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bragga-festival-international-womens-day-celebration-tickets-1257263461859?aff=ebdsshwebmobile&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=wsa

