Odyssey of Amun
His latest novel, Odyssey of Amun, is inspired by true events and reflects his dedication to telling stories of resilience and the human spirit.
At just 16, Amun's world is torn apart as he’s thrown into the cruel world of slavery in Savannah, Georgia. But his spirit is fierce, and he refuses to be broken. When a daring escape opportunity arises, he joins forces with Tazaria, a fearless Seminole woman who knows the ways of the wilderness. Together, they embark on a dangerous journey through the untamed Florida swamps, dodging slave hunters and battling the elements. Along the way, Amun learns what it means to fight for freedom—not just for himself, but for those who come after him.
Odyssey of Amun is more than just a novel; it's an exhilarating ride that plunges readers into a time of deep cultural change and unforgettable challenges. It’s a story about courage, hope, and the unyielding will to survive against all odds. Perfect for history lovers, adventure seekers, and anyone who enjoys a gripping tale that keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish!
It’s a story of resilience, hope, and the fight for freedom. Readers will explore historical events through Amun’s eyes, experiencing the harshness of the transatlantic slave trade and the strength found in unexpected places, like the supportive Seminole community. As Amun battles for survival, he grows not only as a fighter but as a person, discovering what it truly means to be free.
This novel is ideal for readers of historical adventure fiction, African descendants in Africa and North America, and those interested in stories that illuminate the fight for freedom and humanitarian themes.
Grab your copy of Odyssey of Amun now and join Amun on his incredible journey to reclaim his life.
Robert Thompson
