Dewey Lulu: A Tale of Two Kitties

A Tale of Two Kitties" is purrfect for cat lovers, families, community volunteers, parents, educators, and anyone who enjoys heartwarming stories.

Ms. Simran Sabharwal is a dedicated teacher in San Jose, California, where she has been teaching middle school science for the past six years. Simran graduated from Middlebury College.” — A TALE OF TWO KITTIES

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step into a perfect world of feline fun and friendship with the release of "Dewey Lulu: A Tale of Two Kitties ," the debut children's book by new author Ms. Simran Sabharwal. This heartwarming tale not only delights young readers but also carries an important message about the joys of adopting pets from local shelters. Inspired by the real-life story of Simran's beloved cats, Dewey and Lulu, the book chronicles their adventures and the special bond they share. Adopted from the Silicon Valley Humane Society in 2019, Dewey and Lulu were inseparable from the start. Lulu, once a shy and anxious kitten, blossomed with Dewey's companionship and the loving care of her new family."I wrote this book to share a fun story with children and their families while raising awareness about the importance of pet adoption and supporting local shelters," says Ms. Simran. "Dewey and Lulu have brought so much joy into our lives, and I hope their story inspires others to consider adopting from shelters."Profits from "Dewey Lulu: A Tale of Two Kitties" will support the Silicon Valley Humane Society, to whom the book is dedicated. The author credits the shelter for their guidance and support, noting that adopting Dewey and Lulu together was the best advice they received.But the adventures of Dewey and Lulu don't end here! A sequel, "Dewey Lulu: New to the Neighborhood," is already in the works, capturing the excitement and challenges of moving to a new home in San Jose."Dewey Lulu: A Tale of Two Kitties" is perfect for cat lovers, families, community volunteers, parents, educators, and anyone who enjoys heartwarming stories. Visit deweylulutales.com to learn more about the book and the author's mission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.