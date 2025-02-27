DEWEY LULU: A TALE OF TWO KITTIES
A Tale of Two Kitties" is purrfect for cat lovers, families, community volunteers, parents, educators, and anyone who enjoys heartwarming stories.
"I wrote this book to share a fun story with children and their families while raising awareness about the importance of pet adoption and supporting local shelters," says Ms. Simran. "Dewey and Lulu have brought so much joy into our lives, and I hope their story inspires others to consider adopting from shelters."
Profits from "Dewey Lulu: A Tale of Two Kitties" will support the Silicon Valley Humane Society, to whom the book is dedicated. The author credits the shelter for their guidance and support, noting that adopting Dewey and Lulu together was the best advice they received.
But the adventures of Dewey and Lulu don't end here! A sequel, "Dewey Lulu: New to the Neighborhood," is already in the works, capturing the excitement and challenges of moving to a new home in San Jose.
https://www.amazon.com/Dewey-Lulu-Tale-Two-Kitties-ebook/dp/B0DJ6CS8ZD/
https://www.lulu.com/shop/simran-sabharwal/dewey-lulu/paperback/product-kvmdrkw.html?q=Dewey+Lulu+A+Tale+of+Two+Kitties&page=1&pageSize=4
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/dewey-lulu
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/dewey-lulu-simran-sabharwal/1146341393?ean=9781965483169
