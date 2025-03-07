Official hospitality for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ now on sale

BEYOND / FCWC25 BEYOND / FCWC25 BEYOND / FCWC25 BEYOND / FCWC25

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

• Ticket-inclusive official hospitality products for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ now available via fifaclubworldcup.com/hospitality

• Multiple tiers of social, premium and luxury hospitality experiences on offer across 12 venues and 63 matches, including the final at MetLife Stadium

• Groundbreaking tournament will be hosted in the United States in June-July 2025 and will feature 32 of the world’s top football clubs

Fans of the beautiful game, friends and families looking for unique experiences, or companies seeking to treat employees and guests can now secure ticket-inclusive official hospitality packages for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. From access to vibrant hospitality lounges to bespoke exclusive suites, these prime seats at some of the world’s most impressive sporting venues are now available online via fifaclubworldcup.com/hospitality or through authorised sales agents.

Last December, FIFA announced BEYOND Hospitality as the Official Hospitality Provider of the inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup™ – the most inclusive club competition ever, which is set to take place in 12 venues across the United States from Saturday, 14 June until Sunday, 13 July 2025. This eagerly anticipated event, featuring 32 of the world’s top clubs, will take club football to the world, and BEYOND is inviting guests to amplify their experience by securing official hospitality at this remarkable tournament.

Depending on venues and specific fixtures, a wide range of hospitality products are available, ranging from casual and social, to sophisticated and luxurious:

• The Flagship Lounge is the apex option, offering the most luxurious shared commercial hospitality space available, with a six-course gastronomic showcase menu and more

• Exclusive Private Suites with adjacent seats, a reception area and a five-course dining menu

• Shared Suites with direct access to seats and exquisite dining

• The Premier Lounge offering superior comfort, excellent views and a four-course menu

• Club Plus with a shared in-stadium lounge, preferential seating locations and deli-style dining

• Club Seat for premium seats at matches of your choice, plus food and beverage voucher options

All official hospitality products include a matchday ticket, as well as food and beverage services and hospitality benefits commensurate with the product purchased. Bundled packages are also available, such as the Venue Series, which allows fans to make a stadium their home base. For full details on what each tier offers, customers can browse and book via FIFA.com/hospitality or contact BEYOND Hospitality at FCWC25.Hospitality@beyond-hospitality.com.

Executive Chairman of BEYOND Hospitality Jaime Byrom said: “The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be an extravaganza, a fitting celebration of club football, which has always been at the core of the game. We are excited to welcome guests, old and new fans, and those who want to witness this historic event right on their doorsteps. Our official hospitality range is designed to wow and to make the most of the excellent infrastructure of the host country, which has some of the world’s best stadiums and hospitality facilities.”

For more details, visit fifaclubworldcup.com/hospitality or contact BEYOND Hospitality at FCWC25.Hospitality@beyond-hospitality.com.

All hospitality products and series are subject to availability and are sold according to the terms of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Hospitality Sales Regulations and BEYOND Hospitality’s service level criteria.

