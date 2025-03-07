Founder and CEO of Averi Finance, Addresses Energy Cooperation at Powering Africa Summit 2025

Mr. Gaspar Lino Founder of Averi Finance and Mr. Troy Fitrell, Senior Bureau Official, Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. State Department H.E. Honourable Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, Nigeria Mr. Gaspar Lina and H.E. Honourable Bogolo Kenewendo, Minister of Minerals & Energy, Botswana

Gaspar Lino, highlights energy cooperation in Southern Africa at PAS 2025, advocating for investment and innovative financing to drive sustainable projects.

WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a global context marked by the progressive disinvestment in economic assistance programs in Africa, Gaspar Lino, Founder and CEO of Averi Finance, will be a keynote speaker at the Powering Africa Summit (PAS) 2025, taking place on March 6-7, 2025, in Washington D.C. The event brings together global leaders, investors, and energy sector experts.

His presentation, titled “Energy Cooperation: Southern Africa”, will address the challenges and opportunities of energy cooperation in the region, with a focus on the crucial role of innovative financing and strategic partnerships in driving sustainable projects.

This presentation comes at a critical time for the African continent, where the need for investment in energy infrastructure is urgent, yet capital flows face significant obstacles.

During the event, Gaspar Lino met with Troy Fitrell, Senior Executive of the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, to advocate for the importance of maintaining and expanding investment and financing in energy infrastructure in Africa to the new U.S. administration.

Additionally, bilateral meetings took place between Averi Finance and attending Energy Ministers, sector experts, and energy regulators representing various African countries, including Nigeria, Botswana, Ghana, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, DRC, Egypt, among others.

Averi Finance has established itself as an influential voice in the sector, promoting financial solutions that support economic growth and the energy transition in Africa.

“Southern Africa possesses extraordinary energy potential, but realizing this potential requires robust collaboration between governments, financial institutions, and the private sector. Our mission is to facilitate this dialogue and create financing mechanisms that address the region’s specific needs,” stated Gaspar Lino.

One of its most recent projects is the 3.8 GW mega-project in South Africa, focused on renewable energy, green hydrogen, and green ammonia. With substantial investment, this project aims not only to generate sustainable energy but also to position South Africa as a global leader in green hydrogen and ammonia production.

Averi Finance has distinguished itself through its ability to mobilize capital and create innovative partnerships tailored to the specific needs of each region. Its collaborative approach unites governments, the private sector, and financial institutions around common goals, reinforcing its role as a driver of sustainable development in Africa.

“These investments reflect our commitment to sustainable development and the creation of shared value in Africa. We believe the continent’s future depends on a collaborative and innovative approach that brings all stakeholders together around a common vision,” emphasized Gaspar Lino.

About Averi Finance

Averi Finance is a leading firm in investment, finance, and advisory services, specializing in emerging markets, particularly in Africa. Its partners have been responsible for over 100 projects and transactions, facilitating more than USD 20 billion in credit lines across these markets. – www.averifinance.com

Legal Disclaimer:

