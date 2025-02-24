Averi Finance makes strategic acquisition in South Africa with 3.8 GW renewable energy generation and Power-to-X project

Averi Finance accelerates South Africa’s clean energy growth with 3.8 GW of solar & wind power, plus a $3B green hydrogen-to-ammonia project at Saldanha Port.

SOUTH AFRICA, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Averi Finance, an investment, finance, and advisory firm focused on emerging markets, with a strong emphasis on Africa, has offices in 13 African countries, as well as in Dubai, Singapore, and Lisbon. The company has acquired a 50% stake in Salika SG, an Estonia-based renewable energy developer. This strategic acquisition positions Averi Finance to lead the development of large-scale renewable energy projects in South Africa, including a flagship initiative delivering 3,000 MW of solar power and 850 MW of wind energy.

The acquisition also includes PTX South Africa (Pty) Ltd, a joint venture with Green Nest Partner ApS, dedicated to advancing South Africa’s Power-to-X (PtX) sector. Central to this initiative is the development of a 500 MWe green hydrogen facility, projected to produce 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually, currently underway.

Founded by Portuguese investor Gaspar Lino, Averi Finance has an established track record in private investments, sovereign debt, corporate finance, project structuring, and M&A advisory. Salika SG has successfully delivered 42 renewable energy projects worldwide, specializing in solar, wind, wave energy, and energy storage solutions.

The Salika SG 3.8 GW renewable project is under development, with completion expected within the next 12 months. Among others, it aims to integrate with the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) to support cross-border electricity trade in Southern Africa.

The green hydrogen-to-ammonia project is currently in the pre-FEED (Front-End Engineering Design) phase. PTX South Africa will oversee the development, financing, and operation of the facility, with off-take agreements underway across key sectors such as fertilizers, heavy manufacturing, and maritime fuels. Upon completion, this estimated $3 billion USD project will represent a significant milestone, not only for South Africa’s renewable energy landscape but also for the global clean energy transition.

Strategic Investment in Saldanha Port: A Global Gateway for Zero-Carbon Energy

Averi Finance is expanding its leadership into critical infrastructure with this strategic investment in Saldanha Port. Averi’s subsidiary, PTX South Africa, is the only company to have secured land for green hydrogen production in Saldanha Port, recognized by the World Bank as a key global hub for zero-carbon energy carriers. This initiative supports South Africa’s Hydrogen Society Roadmap and government-backed clean energy incentives.

By integrating hybrid solar and wind power with advanced electrolysis technology, the project ensures cost-efficiency, sustainability, and a low environmental footprint. It will also leverage carbon credit mechanisms, boosting financial resilience and strengthening environmental impact.

“We are dedicated to investing in innovative, sustainable energy solutions in emerging markets, creating value and lasting social impact for both local communities and global partners,” said Mr. Gaspar Lino, Founder and CEO of Averi Finance.

“Through this joint venture with Averi Finance, Salika SG is proud to support South Africa’s renewable energy ambitions and contribute to the global transition to green hydrogen,” stated Mr. Heikki Kauppinen, Partner and CEO of Salika SG.

About Averi Finance

Averi Finance is a leading investment, finance, and advisory firm specializing in emerging markets, with a strong focus on Africa. Its partners have been involved in over 100 projects and transactions, facilitating more than $16 billion in credit facilities across emerging markets. – www.averifinance.com

About Salika SG

Salika SG is an Estonia-based renewable energy development firm dedicated to sustainable energy projects across Europe and Africa. Salika SG has successfully delivered 42 renewable energy projects worldwide, specializing in solar, wind, wave energy, and energy storage solutions across four continents. – Home - Salika Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.