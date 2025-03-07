Minnesota DNR recognizes lifesaving efforts of Enforcement staff, partners (published March 7, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division in February formally recognized 18 people and one dog for their lifesaving actions during 2024 and so far in 2025.

Those awarded for their efforts included: conservation officers Matthew Boyle, Levi Brown, Michael Cross, Andrew Dirks, Michael Fairbanks, Michael Krauel (and his K9 partner Bolt), Tyler Lusignan, Patrick McGowan, David Schottenbauer, Curtis Simonson, Jacob Swedberg, Jimmy Van Asch, Brice Vollbrecht, Ashley Whiteoak, and Shane Zavodnik; Natural Resources Pilot Grace Zeller; Forestry Division Lands Specialist Matt Boyer; and Kevin Quittschreiber, a civilian.

“It’s impossible to predict when the call will come that someone is in grave danger and needs help, but these individuals responded at a moment’s notice to situations that otherwise could have ended in tragedy,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, DNR Enforcement Division director. “In many of these cases, we worked alongside our public safety partners and civilians in the area. I can’t say enough about the character and commitment of them and our Enforcement staff to keeping the people of Minnesota safe.”

Following are brief descriptions of the lifesaving actions. The work of Boyer, Cross, Lusignan, Simonson, Vollbrecht, and Zeller was highlighted in a Sept. 16, 2024 news release.

CO Michael Fairbanks (Deer River station)

Late at night on Jan. 11, 2025, Fairbanks and a Deer River police officer saved the life of a woman who was riding an ATV that broke through the ice on Little Winnibigoshish Lake. She got out of the water but was face down on the ice and unresponsive when Fairbanks and the officer arrived. They transported her to shore and a waiting ambulance.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly station)

Van Asch earned two lifesaving awards. The first was for an incident on Sept. 30, 2024, when he rescued an elderly individual who had gone for a boat ride and got stuck in heavy vegetation. By the time he was located that evening, he was extremely cold and showing signs of hypothermia. In the second incident, which occurred Dec. 14, 2024, Van Asch responded to a call of a hunter who was experiencing severe chest pains. He arrived quickly on his snowmobile, then transported the man out of the area and got him to a waiting ambulance.

COs Matthew Boyle (Pelican Rapids station) and Shane Zavodnik (Virginia station)

Boyle and Zavodnik responded Nov. 15, 2024, to a call of a man trapped under his crashed aircraft near the Eveleth airport. They trekked through rugged terrain and a half-mile spruce bog to reach the man, who had been pinned for 90 minutes and was soaked in gas. They lifted the aircraft off him, worked to keep him warm to stave off hypothermia, and treated him until a rescue team arrived.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker station)

Just after 5 a.m. on a cold Nov. 3, 2024 morning, McGowan was headed out to check waterfowl hunters. He heard a call go out about a duck boat that had flipped over on Leech Lake and was sinking. McGowan responded immediately and on his own rescued six young hunters who were in the water and didn’t have on life jackets. He transported all six to shore, where first responders were waiting.

CO Jacob Swedberg (Detroit Lakes station) and Kevin Quittschreiber

On Oct. 17, 2024, Swedberg received a call about a person who was in a canoe but unable to make it to shore because of poor weather and strong winds. He knew Quittschreiber – the father of late CO Kyle Quittschreiber – lived on the lake and had a boat with a mud motor, so he asked for his help. The two reached the stranded canoeist, who was showing signs of hypothermia. They got the person to shore and the medical attention they needed.

CO David Schottenbauer (Northeast Minnesota regional training officer)

On Sept. 29, 2024, Schottenbauer was among about 35 COs training at Camp Ripley when another CO was stung by a bee and had a life-threatening reaction. Schottenbauer, who is also a registered nurse, quickly took control of the scene, including coordinating a Life Link helicopter and directing another officer in the use of an EpiPen. The CO was flown to the hospital and has since made a full recovery.

COs Andrew Dirks (Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area), Michael Krauel and K9 Bolt (Mora station), and Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin station)

On Sept. 20, 2024, a pair of hunters flagged down Whiteoak and informed her of a hunter who was missing in Aitkin County. The three COs and K9 Bolt, along with DNR K9 Unit Leader Capt. Phil Mohs and K9 Mack, located the lost 71-year-old hunter after dark. K9 Bolt first found the hunter, who was in a remote, heavily vegetated area and unable to walk out of the woods.

CO Levi Brown (Benson station)

Brown was checking on anglers July 21, 2024, when he heard a call about an individual whose head was pinned between a forklift and a tractor tire. He responded immediately and arrived minutes after the call. Brown was familiar with the equipment and knew how to manipulate the tractor tire without starting the machine. He did so, which allowed the victim to free his head and release the pressure that otherwise would have killed him.