Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport and Mobility on cyclists safety on roads

The Western Cape Government has partnered with the Cape Town Cycle Tour in launching side mirror stickers that carry the simple message: “Can you see a cyclist?”.

In recent years, cyclists have been injured or lost their lives due to collisions with car doors that opened as they passed. With many large sporting events taking part in the province, there are many cyclists and runners sharing the road with other users on a daily basis and the provincial government wants to ensure that everyone can enjoy our roads safely.

The aim of the stickers is to remind drivers and passengers to check their side mirrors before opening their doors to ensure there are no cyclists or other vulnerable road users passing. We hope that this campaign will help create a larger awareness of all other road users.

Large sporting events bring in important economic benefits to the province, including creating jobs, and we also want to create a safe environment for those training for these events.

The provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said: “Being an avid runner and cyclist myself, I am very aware of the risks of being on the road. Through supporting this campaign, we want to encourage all road users to be aware of those around them and to help us ensure that people can participate in sporting activities safely.”

The provincial Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, said: “I am pleased to support this initiative alongside the Pedal Power Association’s ‘Look to Save Lives’ campaign, which champions cycle safety. By backing these initiatives, we aim to enhance the safety of Western Cape roads for everyone."

