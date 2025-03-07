Electricity Transmission Poles Market projected to reach US$11.240 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 6.11%

The electricity transmission poles market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% from US$8.565 billion in 2025 to US$11.240 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the electricity transmission poles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$11.240 billion by 2030.Electricity poles, also known as power poles, support the wires and cables that transport energy from power providers to end customers. Electricity transmission poles are made of wood, steel, and composites. The material used determines the longevity of the electrical transmission pole. Electrical transmission poles are used to support and transport electrical lines, such as distribution and sub-transmission lines.Technological advancement and government investments in grid modernization drive the market further. The smart grid initiatives, which help increase energy efficiency and reduce transmission losses, are raising the demand for durable and lightweight transmission poles made from composite materials. Investment in smart grids needs to more than double through to 2030 to get on track with the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 (NZE) Scenario, especially in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs).In addition, the replacement of aging infrastructure in developed countries and the extension of rural electrification projects in underdeveloped regions are further contributing to the electricity transmission poles market growth.View a sample of the report or purchase the complete study at https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-electricity-transmission-poles-market Based on material, the global electricity transmission poles market is divided into wood, cement, and steel. Wood poles, a conventional option, are cheap and simple to install, and suitable for lower voltage lines, although they must be maintained regularly due to vulnerability to rot.Cement poles are stronger and more durable, carrying more load on higher voltage lines, but heavier and more expensive to install. Steel poles have the greatest strength and durability, suitable for high-voltage transmission and extreme environments, but are the most expensive. Although these are the primary materials, others such as composites and aluminum are also utilized, each with certain benefits and drawbacks that determine their use depending on requirements.The global electricity transmission poles market is segmented by area into rural and urban. Rural locations usually demand longer pole spans because of sparser infrastructure. Urban locations usually demand shorter spans and denser designs because of space constraints. The selection of pole material, height, and strength depends on the unique requirements of rural or urban deployment.Geographically, the North American electricity transmission poles market is anticipated to account for a significant share in 2030. High electricity consumption in countries like the United States and Canada is driving this market’s expansion. The electricity sector in these countries is witnessing major investments in new electricity distribution and transmission infrastructure as the existing infrastructure is aging and needs to be refurbished.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global electricity transmission poles market that have been covered are Kopper Inc., Skipper Limited, and Europoles GmbH & Co. KG, Nello Corporation among others.The market analytics report segments the global electricity transmission poles market on the following basis:• By Materialo Woodo Cemento Steel• By Areao Ruralo Urban• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Others• Companies Profiledo Koppers Inc.o KEC International Ltd.o Skipper Limitedo Europoles GmbH & Co. KGo Nippon Concrete Industries Co., Ltd.o Weatherspoon & Williams LLCo Valmont Industries, Inc.o Nello Corporationo Nova Pole International Inc.o Finntrepo Ltdo PPL Corporationo OTDS UK Ltd.o EiforsaReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Power and Control Cable Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/power-and-control-cable-market • Automatic Power Factor Controller Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/automatic-power-factor-controller-market • Power Distribution Component Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-power-distribution-component-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 