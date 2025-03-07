Terawave Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Louis Lupin as CEO and Rob Gilmore as CTO

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES – March 6, 2025 – Terawave Inc., a leader in telecommunications innovation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Louis “Lou” Lupin as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Robert “Rob” Gilmore as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. These leadership changes mark a significant step in Terawave’s growth and commitment to expanding the applications of its groundbreaking technology.

Leadership for the Future of Connectivity

Lupin, who previously served as Terawave’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), brings extensive industry expertise to his new role as CEO. With a distinguished career spanning the wireless and semiconductor industries, he has held key positions as Chief Legal Officer at Globalfoundries and Executive Vice President, General Counsel of Qualcomm after having been a partner at the Cooley LLP law firm. His deep expertise in the wireless and semiconductor industries, combined with his decades as a patent litigator and licensing executive, uniquely position him to lead Terawave into its next phase of growth and innovation.

“Lou’s strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping Terawave’s success,” said Gary Ervin, Chairman of the Board. “We are confident that under his guidance, the company will strengthen its market position and drive transformative advancements in connectivity.”

“I am honored and thrilled to step into the role of CEO and grateful for the confidence placed in me by the Board and outgoing CEO Alvie Smith,” remarked Lupin. “Terawave has remarkable technology and a special team. We will not rest until we have redefined global connectivity and delivered exceptional value to our investors, employees and partners.”

As part of this transition, Alvie Smith will step down as CEO. He will remain on Terawave’s Board of Directors and will continue playing an active role in the company, working closely with Lupin to drive forward Terawave’s mission and intellectual property strategy.

“We deeply appreciate Alvie’s dedication and leadership,” Ervin added. “His ongoing contributions will be invaluable as Terawave enters this next phase of innovation and growth.”

Strengthening Technology Leadership

New CTO Rob Gilmore is a communications industry veteran with more 30 years of experience in engineering, systems design and development with companies such as Bell Laboratories, Qualcomm, Nextwave, Via Telecom, and Linkabit. An IEEE Fellow, Gilmore was the first engineer hired by Qualcomm’s founders and went on to hold the positions of Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering responsible for the OmniTRACS production system and early testing of the CDMA cellular system, Project Engineer for the Globalstar ground segment including gateways, phones and system engineering, Senior Vice President of Engineering for the Consumer Products Division, and leadership roles in Corporate Research and Intellectual Property. He was also integral in the formation of Qualcomm’s world-renowned semiconductor division and has managed a division of more than 2000 employees.

“Terawave is thrilled to have a technologist of Rob’s stature and experience join its management team,” said Ervin. “His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in advancing Terawave’s technology and impact on the industry.”

Gilmore succeeds Terawave co-founder Ulrich Altvater, who will continue in a leadership role in government applications, a vital field of development for the Terawave technology.

About Terawave

Terawave is a pioneering telecommunications company dedicated to revolutionizing connectivity through next-generation modulation technology. By enhancing spectral efficiency, Terawave’s solutions unlock new possibilities for high-speed data applications across sectors including rural, mobile, satellite, cable, and fixed-line communications. The company operates facilities in Naples, Florida; Dallas; and Denver.

For more information, visit www.terawave.us or contact:

