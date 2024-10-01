Terawave Welcomes Intellectual Property Expert Louis Lupin as New Team Member

Eliminate Bandwidth Constraints

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terawave is excited to announce the addition of Louis Lupin to its team as a new strategic member. With nearly 40 years of distinguished experience in intellectual property licensing, litigation, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and patent portfolio management, Lupin brings a wealth of expertise that will greatly enhance Terawave’s capabilities.

Lupin’s illustrious career includes high-profile roles such as General Counsel and Executive Vice President at Qualcomm, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s intellectual property strategy and implementing its world-leading licensing business. His leadership continued as Chief Legal Officer and Senior VP at Globalfoundries, where he spearheaded complex legal and strategic initiatives. Prior to his in-house roles, Lupin served as a partner at Cooley LLP, a leading law firm renowned for its work with emerging companies.

Throughout his career, Lupin has been instrumental in negotiating complex licensing agreements and managing substantial intellectual property assets, guiding critical litigation, and formulating strategic approaches that have shaped the wireless communications and semiconductor industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lou to Terawave,” said Alvie Smith, CEO of Terawave. “His extensive experience and deep understanding of intellectual property law and licensing will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. Lou’s track record of excellence and strategic insight aligns perfectly with our mission to drive forward-thinking solutions in our industry.”

At Terawave, Lupin will apply his expertise to bolster the company’s intellectual property and licensing strategies and provide leadership in navigating the complexities of technology, innovation, and revenue generation. His addition to the team marks a significant step forward in Terawave’s commitment to advancing its market position and delivering exceptional value to its stakeholders.

About Terawave:

In 2017, Terawave’s journey began with an amateur radio project that uncovered a groundbreaking modulation technique with properties seemingly at odds with conventional physics. Driven by this discovery, the team sought funding to explore its potential further.

By 2022, Terawave had developed a demonstration system capable of transmitting high-quality video and audio over a distance of 5 kilometers. Today, the company is advancing its technology with multi-carrier implementations and AI-driven radio systems, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in communication technology.

