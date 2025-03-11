Business Awards UK Reveals Wellness Winners: 2025 Health & Wellbeing Awards Results

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2025 Health and Wellbeing Awards , celebrating the outstanding contributions of businesses and individuals dedicated to improving health, fitness, and mental well-being across the UK. This year’s winners have demonstrated excellence in innovation, customer service, and community impact, highlighting the significant contributions of businesses and individuals to overall well-being.Business Awards UK 2025 Health and Wellbeing Awards Winners- Auriens - Best Health Spa- Snap Fitness - Gym of The Year- Sober In Seven - Best Health and Wellbeing Coach- Dyslexia Test Centre - Best Mental Health Support Service- Soul Adventures - Best Wellbeing Retreat- AbFabFit Club (Bishops Stortford) Ltd - Best Customer Experience- Siemens PLC - Best Employee Wellness Programme- Brit Stars UK Ltd - Best Use Of Technology- Alpha Physio - Best Family Business- Oxygens - Best Alternative Therapy Provider- DnB HIIT the Floor - Most Positive Community Impact- Plyofit Elite Fitness - Personal Trainer of the Year- London Scar Therapy - Rising Star AwardBusiness Awards UK 2025 Health and Wellbeing Awards Finalists- HEK Fitness - Gym of The Year- Phunky Foods - Most Positive Community Impact- Ripon Physio Co - Best Customer Experience- Team HH - Best Family Business- Elevo - Best Health and Wellbeing Coach- Safe & Sound Counselling - Best Mental Health Support Service- Brit Stars UK Ltd - Best Employee Wellness Programme- Essence Wellness - Rising Star Award- In Touch Wellness - Best Wellbeing Retreat- Pirkx - Best Use Of Technology- DnB HIIT the Floor - Personal Trainer of the Year- The Multi Path Therapy - Best Alternative Therapy ProviderAdvancing Health and Wellbeing ExcellenceThe 2025 Health and Wellbeing Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of organisations and individuals who are redefining standards in fitness, wellness, and mental health. This year’s winners have introduced pioneering therapies, cutting-edge technologies, and transformative wellness initiatives that have had a tangible impact on individuals and communities alike.From personalised fitness programmes to innovative mental health support services, these organisations are contributing to a future where well-being remains a key focus. Their commitment to fostering healthier lifestyles has not only improved the lives of their clients but has also set a benchmark for excellence in the health and wellness industry.As the landscape of health and wellbeing continues to evolve, these award-winning businesses and professionals are leading the charge, embracing innovation, and championing inclusivity. Business Awards UK commends their dedication and the lasting impact they are making in their respective fields.For more information on the 2025 Health and Wellbeing Awards and the groundbreaking work of this year’s winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

