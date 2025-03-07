Progress Report: Mattapan Gets an Update

Progress Report: Mattapan, an interactive storymap, was recently updated to share progress the City has made in the neighborhood. Read about four of the projects featured in the report.

PLAN: Mattapan was published in May 2023 following almost five years of community engagement.

Progress Report: Mattapan, an interactive storymap, is one of the ways the City reports back to Mattapan residents on the status of major public investments it is making to achieve the goals of the plan. Progress Report: Mattapan was published in May 2024 and was updated in January 2025 to share additional progress.

The storymap features six sections, Housing, Arts & Culture, Parks & Green Space, Mobility, Jobs & Businesses, and Public Facilities. In this blog post, we’re excited to spotlight a few transformative projects highlighted in the report.

BCYF Mattahunt Community Center:

BCYF Mattahunt serves Mattapan community members of all ages, offering a variety of art, fitness, and educational programming, ranging from pickleball classes to homework help. In April 2024, the center reopened after the City completed renovations. The center now offers a newly restored indoor swimming pool and several additional community spaces.

"Even before the center reopened, BCYF staff were working hard to curate a range of diverse and enriching programs and events that cater to the interests and needs of the community members,” said Marta Rivera, commissioner for BCYF. “The center is designed to serve all ages and offers diverse and enriching programs and events that cater to the interests and needs of the community members. The reopening of the BCYF Mattahunt Community Center and pool reflect the City's dedication to connecting families with the necessary resources and giving our youth the joy and lasting memories that come from these community centers."

Housing Acquisition Opportunity Program:

Housing stability is a fundamental part of PLAN: Mattapan, through both the creation of new housing and the preservation of existing income-restricted housing. In 2016 the Mayor’s Office of Housing launched the Acquisition Opportunity Program, an initiative designed to make housing accessible for Boston residents who can’t afford market-rate rents.

Since 2019, the City has preserved 248 income-restricted units across six different Mattapan properties, including 207 units of naturally occurring affordable housing at Morton Village.

“Thanks to the City of Boston’s Acquisition Opportunity Program (AOP), I’ve been able to extend my reach even further in supporting affordable housing,” said Adler Bernadin, manager of Lavi Investment LLC. “The AOP has been instrumental in allowing me to acquire and stabilize properties that would have otherwise fallen into the hands of private investors, potentially leading to displacement and gentrification. Under my company, Lavi Investment LLC, we’ve acquired and stabilized 45 units, and I’m proud to say that 78% of those units are dedicated to families holding mobile housing vouchers—families well below 60% of the area median income. Some of these families have recently transitioned from living in homeless shelters. For me, this is more than just meeting the requirement of the AOP— it’s about ensuring that the most vulnerable members of our community aren’t forgotten in the face of rising housing costs”

Mattahunt Urban Wilds:

The Mattahunt Woods Urban Wild Improvement Project began construction in spring 2024 and is expected to be complete in summer 2025. With much of the urban wild previously in a state of disrepair, site restoration was a priority of the project including adding native vegetation, removing hazardous trees and invasive species, and illegally dumped construction debris.

Throughout the planning phase of the project, the team prioritized community engagement through community site walks, virtual office hours, and community open houses.

“The project’s main goal was to take this nearly nine-acre wooded space that has fallen into a state of disrepair and restore it into a publicly accessible open space that benefits the Mattapan community and improves the connections through and around the property to surrounding areas,” said Catherine McCandless, project manager for the restoration effort.

In addition to site restoration, the project prioritized making the urban wild accessible and connected to the broader neighborhood. The project includes constructing an accessible trail system throughout the property and creating two new entrances, the first off of Cummins Highway on Itasca Street and the second on Alabama Street. The Alabama Street entrance will provide a direct connection to the urban wild for the Mattahunt Elementary School, allowing students to use the space for both educational and recreational purposes.

Members of PowerCorps, a 10-month green industry workforce development program, have been supporting the restoration of the property. A number of PowerCorps participants live in Mattapan, so the project offers a way they can learn new skills and improve their community.

“There's going to be this ongoing legacy project where PowerCorps and future cohorts are going to be part of the upkeep and the maintenance of the urban wild itself, so that this can be a site that future cohorts can continue to learn from and be part of,” McCandless said.

Chittick Schoolyard:

Last year the Parks & Recreation Department led a complete renovation of the Chittick Elementary Schoolyard to make it an accessible playspace for children of all ages. This investment also closed a gap in park access for the Mattapan and Hyde Park communities.

Re-opening November 2024, the new and improved public space features kickball and basketball courts, several play areas designed for a range of ages, additional greenery, and more. Parks, Boston Public Schools and the City’s Office of Green Infrastructure worked together to make this project possible.

“We are thrilled to open our new Chittick School Playground and provide our students, as well as the community, with a space that encourages physical activity, social interaction, and creativity,” said Chittick Elementary School Principal Michelle Burnett. “This playground is more than just a place to play; it’s an environment where students can grow, build friendships, make lasting memories and have fun.”

To read more from the Planning Advisory Council click here.