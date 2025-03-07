Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market estimated to reach US$31.999 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.42%

The fatty acid methyl ester market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% from US$24.572 billion in 2025 to US$31.999 billion by 2030.

The fatty acid methyl ester market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% from US$24.572 billion in 2025 to US$31.999 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fatty acid methyl ester market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$31.999 Billion by 2030.The fatty acid methyl ester market is driven forward significantly by the demand for biodiesel . Now, an automobile with biodiesel-certified models has the Euro 6 requirements fulfilled. Biodiesel is a non-fossil fuel sourced from vegetable oils and is relatively easy to produce. Moreover, with stricter regulations in force, the use of biofuels in shipping is likely to rise significantly. According to UFOP (Union for the Promotion of Oil and Protein Plants), biodiesel production from soya or palm oil will increase further in North and South America and South East Asia, and the percentage of biodiesel from waste oils and fats is expected to increase in the EU-27.The fatty acid methyl ester market is propelled by the rising use of biodiesel vehicles in the automobile sector. In May 2024, Volvo expanded its range of biodiesel-powered trucks. It can now be powered by 100% biodiesel, offering another renewable fuel choice to reduce CO2 emissions from transport. Volvo Trucks expanded its model offers adapted for biodiesel B100. Volvo Trucks has one of the industry’s broadest ranges of renewable fuel options, including biodiesel, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils, and biogas. B100 is available for a wide selection of engines, i.e., Volvo FL, FE, FM, FMX, FH, and FH16 models.Further, In November 2024, Eco-Energy announced the expansion of its Transport Emission Reduction Certificate (TERC) program with the launch of TERC-Biodiesel and TERC-Renewable Diesel. These new TERC certificates are a voluntary carbon program designed to address heavy-duty diesel trucking emissions. TERC-Biodiesel and TERC-Renewable Diesel certificates are designed to meet the growing demand for verified solutions in sustainable transportation. This implied the application of the growing usage of biodiesel for transportation.in May 2024, GCMD and NYK Line formed a partnership to address concerns about continuous biofuel use on vessel operations. The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation teamed up with NYK Line to launch Project LOTUS (long-term impact of continuous use of biofuels on vessel operations). This six-month project would trial the continuous use of a biofuels blend comprising 24% Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) and very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) onboard. This was crucial for shipowners and operators who are considering biofuel use to meet vessel compliance with regulations.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fatty-acid-methyl-ester-market Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market is growing significantly. The rapid growth in the fatty acid methyl ester market is fueled by biodiesel production and industrial applications. In December 2024, Aemetis, Inc. announced that the Universal Biofuels subsidiary of Aemetis in India completed delivery of $103 million of biodiesel to the three government-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under cost-plus supply agreements for the one-year marketing period ending September 2024.Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative-carbon-intensity products. Aemetis received an initial $58 million of new allocations from OMCs for biodiesel supply in the marketing year ending in September 2025. In 2024. India blends biodiesel at about a 1% ratio into petroleum diesel. The contract used by OMCs to purchase biodiesel attracted new investment and capacity expansion to meet a projected $5 billion biodiesel market, expanding from 250 MGY to 1.25 billion gallons of biodiesel per year.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the fatty acid methyl ester market that have been covered are Umicore, Cremer Oleo, Cargill, Govi, Emery Oleochemicals, Fengchen Group Co., Ltd., Dyna Glycols, KLK OLEO, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Catalysts, Krishi Oils Limited, NOF Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Group.The market analytics report segments the fatty acid methyl ester market as follows:• By Typeo Rapeseed Methyl Estero Soy Methyl Estero Palm Oil Methyl Estero Other Types• By Applicationo Fuelo Lubricantso Coatingso Food and Agricultureo Metalworking Fluidso Personal Care Productso Other Applications• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Umicore• Cremer Oleo• Cargill• Govi• Emery Oleochemicals• Fengchen Group Co., Ltd.• Dyna Glycols• KLK OLEO• Estelle Chemicals Pvt. • Umicore• Cremer Oleo• Cargill• Govi• Emery Oleochemicals• Fengchen Group Co., Ltd.• Dyna Glycols• KLK OLEO• Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.• Evonik Catalysts• Krishi Oils Limited• NOF Corporation• Mitsubishi Chemical Group 