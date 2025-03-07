Cyber Security Consulting Services Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 12.57% to reach US$11.829 billion

The cyber security consulting services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.57% from US$6.543 billion in 2025 to US$11.829 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cyber security consulting services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.57% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$11.829 billion by 2030.The driving innovation is leading the market growth. Wipro Limited announced a partnership with Netskope, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) company in December 2024. This was to provide global enterprises with integrated service to optimize and improves cybersecurity outcomes. Wipro’s CyberTransformSM Optimization Service, powered by Netskope, could analyze organizations’ current cybersecurity and infrastructure investments, and provides accordingly guidelines, and cost-optimized solutions.Further, growing of cyberattacks by using the AI created a serios challenge. There has been a surge in usage gen AI and dark large language models (LLMs) to launch new types of cyberattacks. According to the Accenture’s cyber intelligence (ACI) researchers, there have been a 223% surge in deepfake-related tool trading on dark web forums in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2023. Hence, in November 2024, Accenture announced new type of services and capabilities designed against the gen AI, deepfake protection and quantum-safe data security solutions to help clients across industries become cyber-resilient organizations.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cyber-security-consulting-services-market Based on application, the cyber security consulting services market is segmented into penetration testing, vulnerability management, risk management strategy, incident response, compliance management, security program development, and chief information security officer advisory and support. There has been a data explosion in businesses and individuals, the need for the risk management strategy comes into a crucial stage for better services and protection.The cyber security consulting services market is segmented into small, medium, and large based on enterprise size. The small and medium enterprise size will witness a significant growth as the there is a surge in the online market. The enterprises are trying to reach significant number of customers through the online channels like social media. This increased the cyber security threats within these channels.By end-user industry, the cyber security consulting services market is segmented into communication and technology, government, military & defence, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and others. The BFSI segment will witness the significant demand by surge in the online payment services and increased volume of transactions. Further, the healthcare sector is expanding by the software integration and healthcare solutions which can deliver high-volume transaction support, process management, and monitoring critical applications. These systems needed crucial cyber security services.Based on geography, the North American region of Cyber security consulting services market is growing significantly as prominent players such as PWC, EY, Deloitte, and KPMG are based in the US. In 2023, Americans lost $12.3 billion due to cyberattack incidents, according to the FBI International Crime Report. Further, around 1 in 10 US organizations have no insurance against cyber attack. These figures suggest high security risk for cyberattack in United States and need for the expansion of cyber security consulting services in the country.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Cyber security consulting services market that have been covered are PWC, EY, Deloitte, KPMG, Kudelski Security, Coalfire (Apax Partners), Delta Risk (Motorola Solutions), Novacoast, and TCS.The market analytics report segments the cyber security consulting services market as follows:• By Applicationo Penetration Testingo Vulnerability Managemento Risk Management Strategyo Incident Responseo Compliance Managemento Security Program Developmento Chief Information Security Officer Advisory and Support• By Enterprise Sizeo Smallo Mediumo Large• By End-User Industryo Communication and Technologyo Governmento Military & Defenceo Manufacturingo Healthcareo BFSIo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• PWC• EY• Deloitte• KPMG• Kudelski Security• Coalfire (Apax Partners)• Delta Risk (Motorola Solutions)• Novacoast• TCSReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Data Center Logical Security Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/data-center-logical-security-market • Security As A Service Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/security-as-a-service-market • Security Analytics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/security-analytics-market • Global Cyber Security Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cybersecurity-market • IoT Security Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/iot-security-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 