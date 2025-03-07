Treasury’s global investor call post 2025 budget tabling



On Wednesday, 12 March 2025, the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the 2025 Budget to Parliament.

The Republic of South Africa, rated Ba2 (stable) by Moody’s Investors Service Incorporated, BB- (positive) by S&P Global Ratings and BB- (stable) by Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited, has mandated Golman Sachs International and Investec Bank Limited, alongside their empowerment partners, Vunani Capital Partners and Cinga Capital, to arrange a non-deal Global Investor Call (“GIC”) scheduled for Wednesday, 12 March 2025 at 16:00 SAST / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST.

The GIC will be led by National Treasury Director-General, Dr Duncan Pieterse, and will be supported by senior National Treasury officials. The GIC will be followed by a series of in-person fixed income investor update meetings in Cape Town on Thursday, 13 March 2025, and Friday, 14 March 2025, and in Johannesburg on Friday, 28 March 2025. Investec will be arranging logistics.

Details of in-person fixed income investor update meetings internationally will be communicated to the market in due course. There will be an open Q&A session during the GIC, and the Republic of South Africa also welcomes the pre-submission of questions through the respective Goldman Sachs or Investec representatives.

Goldman Sachs International:

• Name: Rumbi Wasterfall

• Email Address: rumbi.wasterfall@gs.com

• Contact details: +44 207 774 6671

Investec Bank Limited:

• Name: Leanne Large

• Email address: Leanne.Large@investec.com

• Contact details: +27 82 494 8804

Link to pre-register (Recommended): https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=367d0b60&confId=78851

Link for the audio replay (only available following the GIC): https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=367d0b60&confId=78851

Following the tabling of the 2025 Budget, a presentation will be available on National Treasury's website:

https://shorturl.at/1VyCh

For further enquiries contact:

Terry Bomela-Msomi

Director: Debt Issuance and Management

012 315 5753 / +27 66 289 2492

#govZAUpdates