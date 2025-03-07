MPD Arrests Teen in Northeast Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint in Northeast.

On Sunday, December 1, 2024, at approximately 11:39 a.m., the victim was walking in the Unit block of Patterson Street, Northeast, when two suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim. The suspects pointed guns at the victim and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene in the awaiting vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle was recovered.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24186142

###