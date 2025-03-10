New Leadership Hires Reinforce Saragossa’s Growth in Investment Technology

Saragossa is a specialist consultancy and technology partner, helping businesses across the investment sector drive transformation, efficiency, and long-term growth.

Saragossa has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Phin Smith as Project Delivery Director and Jamie Smith as Director of Managed Services.

Phin & Jamie's expertise ensures our clients have on-demand access to the knowledge and execution support they need to accelerate transformation and efficiency.” — Rory Gaston

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saragossa , a leading provider of investment technology solutions, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Phin Smith as Head of Consulting and Project Delivery and Jamie Smith as Head of Managed Services. These strategic hires underscore Saragossa’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology, scalable platforms, and expert operational support to investment managers.With expertise spanning investment data, trading platforms, and AI-driven analytics, Saragossa helps asset managers, private equity firms, and hedge funds optimise their technology infrastructure, streamline operations, and harness data for better decision-making. Their expertise enhances Saragossa’s ability to drive end-to-end technology transformation, execution, and managed services for investment firms.Jamie Smith – Head of Managed ServicesJamie Smith brings extensive experience in investment technology operations, platform support, and managed services, helping firms maintain and optimise their technology ecosystems. His expertise in ensuring operational resilience, performance, and scalability for investment platforms makes him a key addition to Saragossa’s leadership team. Previously, Jamie was Senior Vice President of Growth at Eze Castle Integration (ECI), a global leader in technology services for the investment sector.Jamie will focus on delivering technology-driven managed services, ensuring investment firms have the ongoing support, monitoring, and operational efficiency needed to run mission-critical systems. His deep industry knowledge will further enhance Saragossa’s ability to provide fully managed technology solutions tailored to the evolving needs of investment managers.Phin Smith – Head of Consulting and Project DeliveryPhin Smith joins Saragossa with nearly 20 years of experience in investment management technology, project execution, and data-driven transformation. His expertise spans private markets, trading systems, and investment data platforms, helping firms implement scalable technology solutions and unlock the value of their data.Most recently, Phin was with Reformis, a specialist consultancy for the global asset management sector, which was acquired by Deloitte in 2022. Prior to this, he held senior roles at IHS Markit (now S&P Global) and Cadis, where he led major technology transformation projects, focusing on data architecture, platform migrations, and trading system implementations. At Saragossa, he leads technology-led project delivery, ensuring investment firms can successfully adopt and seamlessly integrate next-generation platforms.Rory Gaston, CEO of Saragossa, commented: "Saragossa is at the forefront of helping investment managers implement the right technology solutions and services to drive long-term business success. I am delighted to welcome Phin and Jamie to our management team to strengthen our project delivery capabilities. Their expertise ensures our clients have on-demand access to the knowledge and execution support they need to accelerate transformation and efficiency. We have more exciting developments ahead—stay tuned."About SaragossaSaragossa is a specialist consultancy and technology partner, helping businesses across the investment sector drive transformation, efficiency, and long-term growth. With deep expertise in investment technology, business change, and talent solutions, Saragossa supports organisations in optimising operations and implementing scalable technology solutions. By combining industry insight with a tailored, outcome-driven approach, Saragossa empowers clients to stay ahead in an evolving market.

