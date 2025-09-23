Saragossa Expands to New York to Strengthen Support for Investment-Driven Firms

Saragossa's Logo

Firm announces new office to meet growing client demand for technology programs, IT managed services, and executive search

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saragossa , a provider of technology solutions and talent services, today announced the opening of its New York office, reinforcing the firm’s ability to support clients across the East Coast.The move reflects growing demand from clients for a partner with a permanent presence in New York, the global hub for private equity, hedge funds, and investment-driven businesses. It also marks the next step in Saragossa’s deliberate growth journey, following the establishment of operations in London and Chicago. Ryan Grant , who joined Saragossa earlier this year, has led the establishment of the New York office. Based in the city, he and the team are already working with clients on technology transformation programs, IT managed services, and leadership hiring.“New York has always been central to the investment ecosystem,” said Rory Gaston, CEO and Co-Founder of Saragossa. “Expanding here allows us to bring our proven model closer to the clients who need it most, and to continue building lasting partnerships on the East Coast.”Ryan Grant, Director of Saragossa New York, added: “The response since we established our office has been fantastic. Clients want partners who understand the sector, move quickly, and deliver tangible outcomes - and that’s exactly what we’re here to provide.”From its New York base, Saragossa will focus on three core areas:Technology and change delivery - deploying specialist teams to deliver complex programs.IT managed services - outcome-focused support that allows firms to operate with confidence.Leadership and specialist hiring - from C-Suite executives to highly skilled technical roles.The New York office underlines Saragossa’s commitment to long-term investment in the US and its determination to serve clients with both global expertise and local presence.About SaragossaSaragossa partners with businesses to deliver consulting & project delivery, managed services, and specialist talent. With expertise across private equity, hedge funds, asset management, and portfolio companies, Saragossa combines subject matter expertise with a precision approach to resourcing and delivery.

Saragossa: Outsourcing for Softbank

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.