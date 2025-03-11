evaluagent introduces predictive Voice of the Customer metrics to help contact centers enhance CX

evaluagent’s innovation leverages AI to predict customer behaviors, identify actionable insights and build the evidence base to fix issues before they escalate.

xMetrics enables businesses to use AI-powered insights to not only anticipate challenges and enhance service quality, but ultimately create an experience that retains and delights their customers.” — Ben Cave, Product Director, evaluagent

MIDDLESBROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- evaluagent, an AI-powered platform for quality management, CX, and Voice of the Customer insights, has launched xMetrics, a powerful suite of predictive Voice of the Customer (VoC) metrics designed to help contact centers proactively enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Building on the success of xNPS – which boasts a market-leading 90% accuracy rate – evaluagent’s latest innovation leverages AI to predict customer behaviors, identify actionable insights and build the evidence base to fix issues before they escalate.

The newest additions to evaluagent’s xMetrics suite include:

• xRepeats (Expected Repeat Contacts) – Predicts whether the customer is a repeat contact, helping businesses address process inefficiencies and improve customer satisfaction.

• xResolution (Expected Resolution Rate) – Predicts first-contact effectiveness, enabling teams to optimize agent training and resource allocation.

• xVulnerability (Expected Customer Vulnerability) – Detects potentially at-risk customers, even where no explicit vulnerability is stated, allowing businesses to provide tailored support.

Unlike traditional contact center metrics that rely on low-uptake post-interaction surveys and Voice of Customer analysis, xMetrics predict customer metrics on every conversation with accuracy contact centers can independently verify using their own data. This allows contact centers to move from reacting to surveys after problems have emerged to actioning predictive insights before they become problems.

“The future of contact centers is going to be all about building the evidence base for action,” says Ben Cave, Product Director at evaluagent. “xMetrics enables businesses to use these AI-powered insights to not only anticipate challenges and enhance service quality, but ultimately create an experience that retains and delights their customers.”

evaluagent’s xMetrics suite is now available for contact centers looking to transform their customer experience strategy. For more information, or to request a demo, visit www.evaluagent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.