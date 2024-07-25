evaluagent Partners with Five9 to Elevate CX with Intelligent Automated QA and Agent Performance Improvement

The evaluagentCX platform is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace

MIDDLESBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- evaluagent, a global leader in contact center quality assurance, agent performance improvement and workforce engagement software, today announced a native integration with Five9, the Intelligent CX Platform provider. The partnership will enable organizations to take Quality Assurance and Improvement Programs to a new level with AI-based analysis and quality scoring of every conversation captured by the Five9 platform.

Users can unlock actionable insights around expected NPS scores (xNPS), call drivers, and process issues from every call and digital interaction with a seamless connection between the evaluagentCX and Five9 platforms. These insights can be shared with the wider business and used to drive intelligent automated QA and agent improvement workflows to improve operational efficiencies, as well as customer and employee experience.

Leveraging evaluagentCX as a QA co-pilot, organizations can replicate existing scorecards and run AI-powered scoring across every single conversation, whilst taking advantage of automated compliance workflows that help retain a level of human oversight and mitigate risk.

Both leaders and agents are empowered to transform performance with personalized learning journeys and incentivization through an embedded Learning Management System (LMS), automated improvement workflows and gamification features.

“evaluagent is proud to partner with Five9 to transform workforce engagement, transformation and quality management initiatives with our award-winning platform,” said James Marscheider, CCO, evaluagent. “With many organizations already benefiting from the strength of our integration, it makes complete sense for the services to be accessible from the Five9 marketplace.”

“We are delighted to welcome evaluagent to the Five9 marketplace and to give our joint customers the opportunity to leverage conversations captured by Five9 to drive measurable improvement across agent, contact center, and business operations,” said Jessica Shea, Five9 ISV Manager.

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,450 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

About evaluagent

Our award-winning platform, evaluagentCX, is the only platform to seamlessly connect out-of-the-box, customizable and AI-driven insights from 100% of conversations to automated Quality Assurance and agent improvement. We help busy contact center teams laser-focus QA efforts on must-monitor interactions, acting as a QA co-pilot to deliver time and process efficiencies as well as measurable agent performance improvements. Agents are truly supported by our platform, with coaching, learning and gamification features that empower them to be an active participant in their own development.

Created by contact center experts with decades of experience and trusted by leading global organizations, evaluagent is a leading provider for contact centers of all sizes, with its unique blend of insight, intelligent automated QA, and agent performance improvement.

Learn more at https://www.evaluagent.com