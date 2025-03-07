37% of Americans think 2025 will not be a good year for women

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A survey of 1,000 American adults in February 2025 by the research agency Reputation Leaders uncovered that 37% of Americans in total and 44% of American women think 2025 will not be a good year for women. Only 30% of Americans polled felt positive that 2025 would be a good year for women.

So why this pessimism about women’s future in 2025? Possible contributing factors include economic uncertainty, inflation and cost of living, a rolling back of DEI initiatives, and a host of return-to-office mandates.

According to the World Economic Forum, at the current rate of progress, it will take until 2158 (roughly five generations from now) to reach full gender parity. Although the first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1909, many 2025 public and corporate directives are acting to put gender parity on the back burner.

US Internship programs for women have more than halved since 2022, and formal mentorship programs in companies have also been reduced by over 10%.

Reputation Leaders consumer research found that treating all employees well, women included, is more important to a company’s reputation than being customer-oriented, having good environmental sustainability initiatives, or being financially successful.

Employers that prioritize their employees and develop a holistic, long-term strategy to retain female talent will be rewarded with loyalty. This includes a long-term perspective on developing female leaders through to executive levels, spanning career breaks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.