Call for Speakers Opens for Nordic APIs Platform Summit 2025

Nordic APIs events set the standard for excellence, featuring top speakers and the latest in API innovation. We're excited to see the submissions for this year's call for papers.” — Bill Doerrfeld, Editor in Chief, Nordic APIs

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nordic APIs , the global community of API practitioners and enthusiasts, is now accepting speaker submissions for Platform Summit 2025 . Scheduled for October 13 - 15 in Stockholm, the event will bring the API community together to discuss a range of topics with a focus on next-generation API architectures.The Platform Summit is well-known for its high-quality content featuring speakers with deep expertise in API security and API strategies. This year, the agenda will emphasize the most pressing challenges in API-driven digital transformation, including data sovereignty, deployment agnosticism, and secure API governance.Nordic APIs invites technology professionals such as platform architects, API product owners, developers, and CTOs to share their vision on critical API topics. We’re accepting speaker submissions on the following topics:- AI & AI Agents- API Journeys & Use Cases- Design & Developer Experience- Identity & Access Management- API Strategy & Business Models- Cloud Native & Platform Engineering- Open Finance- Cybersecurity & Governance- API Standards & Description Languages (OpenAPI, GraphQL, TypeSpec, Arazzo, REST, AsyncAPI, etc.)- Data SovereigntyPlatform Summit is the flagship conference in the series of API events hosted by Nordic APIs throughout the world. The event series is one way Nordic APIs serves its mission of helping companies make smarter tech decisions using APIs. Nordic APIs was formed in 2013 and today unifies API practitioners globally through its online and in-person events, blog, and API digest.You can find more information about Platform Summit 2025, including sponsorship opportunities, here

