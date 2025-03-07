ELEMISSION Inc. Revolutionizes Mineral Exploration at Foran’s McIlvenna Bay with On-Site ECORE Mobile Laboratory

What ELEMISSION has done with their LIBS systems is bring the speed up to a place where that wasn't thinkable just five years ago. They have paired that with an incredibly well-developed software.” — Johan Krebs, Principal Geoscientist at Foran Mining

MONTRéAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The surge in global demand for critical minerals, driven by the worldwide shift towards sustainability, has highlighted the need for innovative solutions in mineral exploration. Traditional methods, relying on off-site laboratories and time-consuming analysis, often result in delays and inconsistent data. By providing on-site, real-time geochemistry data with its ECORE Mobile laboratory , ELEMISSION is bringing the concept of digital twins to core scanning, optimizing exploration strategies for critical minerals.The ECORE Mobile Lab, housed in a rugged shipping container, features an advanced scanner harnessing the incredible versatility of Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS). ECORE's unparalleled speed and accuracy in detecting nearly every element, including all critical minerals, sets it apart from conventional techniques.Deployed at the McIlvenna Bay site , known for its complex volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, the ECORE Mobile Lab has proven its value. By generating detailed mineralogical maps on-site, ECORE provides invaluable insights into the area's geochemistry, aiding in the optimization of production plans and future extraction strategies.Johan Krebs, Principal Geoscientist in Orebody Knowledge at Foran Mining, praised ELEMISSION's innovative approach: "What ELEMISSION has done with their LIBS systems is bring the speed up to a place where that wasn't thinkable just five years ago. They have paired that with an incredibly well-developed software. It's the synergy of the parts and the knowledge they've managed to build around this technology that makes ECORE so different. It's only a matter of before the market actually notices it and latches on that there is something unique here."Over a 12-week period, ECORE successfully scanned an impressive 18,000 meters of drill core at McIlvenna Bay, showcasing the system's reliability and effectiveness in streamlining critical mineral exploration. The data generated by ECORE enables the creation of digital twins, providing a virtual representation of the ore body for enhanced decision-making.As the mining industry evolves, ELEMISSION remains at the forefront, developing innovative solutions to meet the growing demands for critical minerals while promoting sustainable practices through advanced ore body knowledge.Founded on a commitment to innovation in geochemical and mineralogical analysis, ELEMISSION Inc. has become a leader in advanced analytical technologies for the mining industry. The company's flagship product, the ECORE scanner, employs cutting-edge Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) to deliver rapid and accurate drill core analyses directly on-site. This disruptive approach has revolutionized traditional mineral exploration methods. Notably, ELEMISSION was a semi-finalist at DISRUPTMINING in 2019 and received the Pittcon Innovation Silver Award in 2017, underscoring its significant contributions to enhancing efficiency and sustainability in mining operations globally. For more information, visit www.elemission.com

Elemission | ECORE Mobile Lab: Revolutionary Critical Mineral Exploration at Foran’s McIlvenna Bay

