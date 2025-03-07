Avalue Technology Unveils HPM-GNRDE High-Performance Server Motherboard, Featuring Intel® Xeon® 6 Scalable Processors

Avalue's HPM-GNRDE, Featuring Intel® Xeon® 6 Scalable Processors for Ultimate Computing Power

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology (TAIEX: 3479-TW), a leading provider of industrial embedded computing solutions, is proud to introduce the HPM-GNRDE high-performance server motherboard, powered by the latest IntelXeon6 Processors (P-Core) 6500P & 6700P. Designed to deliver superior computing performance, ultra-fast memory bandwidth, and advanced PCIe 5.0 expansion, the HPM-GNRDE is the ideal solution for AI workloads, high-performance computing (HPC), cloud data centers, and enterprise applications. The HPM-GNRDE will make its debut at Embedded World 2025, showcasing Avalue’s innovation in high-performance computing.Exceptional Performance with Next-Generation XeonProcessorsThe HPM-GNRDE is equipped with dual IntelXeon6 6500P & 6700P Processors, each supporting up to 350W TDP. Built on the advanced Granite Rapids-SP architecture, the Xeon 6 processors offer significant improvements over the previous 5th Gen Xeon-SP series: Higher Core Count & Improved Processing Power: The new P-Core architecture delivers increased Instructions per Cycle (IPC), providing faster computing for big data analytics, cloud processing, and AI inference. DDR5 6400/8000MT/s Ultra-Fast Memory: Supports up to 16 DDR5 RDIMM/MRDIMM slots, with a maximum capacity of 4TB, offering 30% higher bandwidth compared to DDR5 6400MT/s, making it ideal for data-intensive workloads. PCIe Gen 5 Expansion Slots: Features 5 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and 1 PCIe 5.0 x8 slot, delivering up to 32GT/s data transfer rate and 64GB/s bandwidth, doubling the speed of PCIe 4.0 for GPU computing, AI accelerators, and high-speed storage. MRDIMM Technology (Multiplexed Rank DIMM): Supports speeds of up to 8800MT/s and capacities of 256GB per module, making it the ideal choice for memory-intensive applications with enhanced power efficiency.Enhanced Connectivity & Data Transfer PerformanceThe HPM-GNRDE features cutting-edge networking and storage capabilities, ensuring optimal data transfer speeds and system reliability: Dual 10GbE High-Speed Networking: Equipped with 1x IntelE610-XAT2 controller supports 2x 10GbE LAN ports and 2x Intel I210AT 1GbE ports, delivering superior performance for big data applications, distributed computing, and cloud solutions. 2x M.2 PCIe 5.0 NVMe Slots: Supports 2242/2260/2280/22110 SSDs, achieving over 10,000MB/s sequential read/write speeds for ultra-fast data access. 9x SATA III Ports: Includes 2 Mini-SAS HD 4i connectors and 1x 7pin SATA connector, supporting up to 6.0Gb/s storage speeds, ensuring high-capacity and high-speed enterprise data storage. Intelligent Remote Management – IPMI 2.0 support: allows remote system monitoring, BIOS updates, and predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and IT overhead.Ideal Applications for HPC and AI WorkloadsThe HPM-GNRDE is designed for high-performance computing, AI, and enterprise applications, making it an ideal solution for: AI & Machine Learning: Supports multiple GPU accelerator cards, enabling deep learning and AI inference workloads. Cloud & Virtualization: High-core count processors with high-speed memory and networking ensure stable virtualized environments. Enterprise Data Centers: Enhanced PCIe expandability and MRDIMM technology support large-scale data processing needs. Scientific Computing & Simulation: Optimized for HPC workloads, such as genomic research, financial modeling, and engineering simulations.With its cutting-edge hardware architecture and unmatched computing power, the HPM-GNRDE provides enterprises with a highly efficient and reliable computing solution. Avalue sincerely invites you to visit our booth at Embedded World 2025 to experience the future of high-performance computing. Embedded World 2025 event information: Date: March 11-13, 2025 Location: Nuremberg Exhibition Centre, Germany Booth: Hall 3, 3-450For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

