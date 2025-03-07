Learning from Greater Beijing on Air Quality Improvement

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet.

Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.

Headquarters

6 ADB Avenue, Mandaluyong City 1550, Metro Manila, Philippines