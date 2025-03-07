Seattle Seawolves Captain returns to the pitch in time for the 2024 MLR Championship Rematch

Riekert Hattingh running onto the pitch at Starfire Stadium Team lifting the western conference trophy Seawolves rugby logo

The Seattle Seawolves are ready to make a statement as they host the New England Free Jacks in their highly anticipated home opener this Saturday, March 8.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the game’s major highlights will be Seawolves ’ star, founding player and Captain, Riekert Hattingh returning to the pitch after almost a year in recovery from tearing his achilles.“After the setback, there’s no better way to return to the field with the boys — at home, in front of the best fans in the league. See you all on Saturday!” says Riekert.This clash is more than just a match—it’s an East Coast vs. West Coast rivalry fueled by a shared passion for rugby and coffee. Both Seattle and New England are renowned for their love of the brew, making the battle for the coveted Coffee Cup even more intense. Adding to the excitement, this matchup marks the 2024 Major League Rugby (MLR) Championship rematch, and the Seawolves are determined to settle the score on home turf.Beyond the on-field action, fans can look forward to an electrifying game-day experience. The festivities kick off at 5:00 PM with the Run with the Pack youth camp, giving young rugby enthusiasts the chance to learn from the pros. Gates officially open at 5:30 PM, unveiling an exciting array of pre-match activities, including:Food trucks and vendor tents offering a variety of delicious eats.Interactive games like cornhole and other fan-favorite activities.An expanded retail experience, featuring the highly anticipated 2025 Macron jerseys.An autograph booth, where supporters can meet their favorite players and get their gear signed.“We’re thrilled to welcome our fans back to Starfire for what promises to be an incredible night of rugby,” said Head Coach Allen Clarke.“ It’s going to be a fantastic battle, and we’re looking forward to delivering a home performance our fans”.Seawolves COO Drew Dambreville added, “This home opener is more than just a match—it’s a chance to be reunited with our fans, and the Seattle rugby community. We are excited to bring our supporters an unforgettable matchday experience, on and off the pitch and we know our players are hungry to put on a show.”The match is set to be played in front of a packed crowd, with over 80% of tickets already sold, including the Seawolves VIP Rooftop Club and the VIP Pitchside Cabana. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets soon before they sell out.Seattle rugby fans, get ready for a night of high-octane action, community engagement, and the ultimate showdown for the Coffee Cup! Tickets are available now—secure your spot.For tickets and more information, visit Seawolves.rugby.

