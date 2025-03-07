3D Concrete Printing Revolutionizes the Construction Industry at the 2025 Texas Innovation Tour

3D printing demo at last year’s tour, photo credit to Joey Neff, Local 528 Business Agent Event Poster

Featuring Robots Live 3D printing concrete walls and Live Fire-Resistance Test

PASADENA, TX, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Innovation Tour, a 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP) industry-leading event that will transform the future of construction, will be showcasing the advancements of 3DCP construction robotics from March 17 to March 28, 2025 in Pasadena, TX.Hosted by Houston Gulf Coast Building and Trades Council and powered by Young Industries, in collaboration with Pasadena Fire Marshal’s office, PVFD, Gulf Coast Workforce Solutions, OPCMIA, RIC Robotics, Alquist 3D, Geopolymer International, and SKAPA, PLLC, with printing materials provided by QUIKRETE, this event will provide construction professionals with hands-on experience and training on how 3D printing is reshaping the construction industry. This tour will conclude with a live fire-resistance test of a 3D-printed concrete wall, finished by plasters and cement masons from the OPCMIA Local 783, demonstrating the technology’s potential to enhance fire safety in modern construction.The Texas Innovation Tour is an educational initiative designed to inform and provide hands-on experience for architects, engineers, contractors, and union members about how robotic 3D printing can solve industry challenges, including labor shortages, cost inefficiencies, demand for fire-resistant construction, and the incorporation of more sustainable materials. Last year’s inaugural tour made a significant impact in Seattle, Washington, where over 300 industry partners, including Governor Jay Inslee, attended demonstrations at South Seattle College’s Georgetown Campus to explore the latest developments in 3D printing.What to Expect at the Texas Innovation TourMarch 17 to March 27: Attendees will have the opportunity to book a Q&A learning session during the tour, participate in industry specific workshops and walkthroughs, and witness a concrete structure being 3D printed using RIC Robotics’ advanced robotic system. Industry partners with various roles will learn how they can incorporate robotic 3D printing to their existing work and be part of the innovation.March 28: The event will culminate in an educational session with all partners from equipment, materials, workforce training, design, engineering and legislation. and presentation of structure built during workshops from 1-3 PM, followed by a barbecue burn bash from 3-7 PM, featuring the burn test of a concrete wall segment that was 3D-printed during this event, overseen by the Pasadena Fire Marshal’s office and Pasadena Fire Department. This test will highlight the fire resistance of 3D-printed concrete structures, reinforcing the technology’s viability in disaster-prone areas. Free food will be provided, together with fun and fire.“3D printing is no longer an experimental concept—it’s transforming the construction industry by making building faster, safer, and more cost-effective,” said Ziyou Xu, founder of RIC Robotics. “We want to bring industry partners together to stay at the forefront of innovation because meaningful progress only happens when the entire industry advances together.”The Texas Innovation Tour marks another step forward in the inevitable industry evolution of integrating robotic 3D printing into mainstream construction. As more professionals seek efficient, resilient, and environmentally conscious building methods, events like this serve as a critical platform to accelerate adoption. For more information about the event or to RSVP, please visit: https://young-industries.com/about-1 Event DetailsLocation: 2210 Wichita St, Pasadena, TX 77502Workshops & Tours: (March 17-27, 2025)Workshop Session 1- History, Technology, Material Science lessons, Sandbox Design (9:ooam-12:00pm)Workshop Session 2- Live 3D Concrete Printing (1:00pm-4:00pm)Main Event- BBQ Burn Bash: (March 28, 2025)1:00pm-3:00pm Q&A presentations3:00pm- 7:00pm- Workshop Gallery Presentation- Food/Fun/FireRSVP: https://young-industries.com/rsvp

