Elo, Agility and INETCO announce strategic partnership to revolutionize payments reliability in Brazil

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility, one of Brazil’s leading IT and Cybersecurity service providers, and INETCO, a global leader in payments monitoring and fraud prevention, are proud to announce a new partnership with Brazilian payment processing trailblazer Elo.

The partnership leverages INETCO’s innovative real-time transaction monitoring solutions and Agility’s extensive experience and expertise in supporting major clients in sectors such as banking, stock exchanges, telecommunications, and healthcare with technologies from leading vendors and managed services in cybersecurity, performance, DevSecOps, and data protection.

With the exponential growth of digital transactions in Brazil – where there are now more than 164 million users – Elo needed a cutting-edge monitoring solution to ensure operations that are secure, efficient and compliant with the stringent regulations of the Central Bank of Brazil. This new partnership allows Elo to maximize its real-time payments services while ensuring that each transaction is legitimate and secure before processing.

“As a 100% Brazilian company and global leader in the payments industry, we are committed to providing secure, efficient and seamless payment experiences for millions of users,” said Arlei Francioli Jr., Elo’s Executive Technology Manager. “When Agility introduced the INETCO Insight real-time transaction monitoring platform, we immediately recognized that this solution is essential to minimizing service disruptions, building customer trust and optimizing performance management. Through our new partnership, we have gained a powerful solution that enhances transaction monitoring, reduces failures, and ensures the highest levels of security and reliability for our customers.”

By providing a consolidated real-time view of Elo’s entire hybrid network infrastructure, payment switch, third-party applications, and all payment transactions, INETCO enables Elo to:

● Reduce failure diagnosis time in its core business by more than 90%

● Improve the identification of failure root causes by approximately 60%

● Diagnose historical failures and reach definitive resolutions faster and more accurately

● Integrate real-time monitoring seamlessly without affecting transaction speed or requiring modifications to the payment switch

● Reduce failure recovery time and the technical resources and effort required for investigations and diagnostics

“Before INETCO, diagnosing failures required performing Trace Route/TCP Dump captures and conducting a meticulous analysis of the captured packets for investigation, which took over 40 minutes,” Francioli explained. “After implementing INETCO, we can now trace a transaction in approximately four minutes. We have also increased our ability to identify the root causes of failures by approximately 60%, while also enhancing the detection of external failures. This has helped our partners diagnose latency issues in their environments and other failures that impacted our core business.”

According to Agility CEO Fabio Soto, the company’s deployment of the INETCO platform has exceeded expectations. “Our initial goal was to provide Elo with full visibility into its transactional ecosystem while improving operational efficiency. But the depth of the platform’s insights into network performance and security has enabled proactive issue resolution and seamless transaction processing like never before.”

Indeed, the success of INETCO Insight has led Elo to explore additional security solutions, including INETCO BullzAI, a next-generation fraud prevention and cyber threat detection platform. The company is currently testing INETCO BullzAI to assess its ability to block fraudulent transactions in real time while minimizing false positives through behavioral analysis and risk scoring.

“By incorporating cutting-edge AI-driven models and advanced transaction monitoring capabilities into our solutions, INETCO is empowering Elo to deliver the level of payments reliability and security that all people deserve, every moment, every day,” said Bijan Sanii, CEO of INETCO. “We're honoured to bring these innovative features to our expanding customer base as we collaborate to navigate the fast-evolving digital payments landscape.”

About Elo

Elo is a leading Brazilian payment technology company. With 14 years in the market, it has more than 42 million active cards in partnership with 37 issuers. Its cards are accepted in more than 8.6 million active establishments across Brazil, as well as in over 200 other countries and territories. Elo is one of the best companies to work for, according to the 2022 Great Place to Work Financial Institutions ranking. www.elo.com.br

About Agility

Agility is a São Paulo-based IT and cybersecurity firm specializing in delivering advanced technology solutions to enhance security, compliance and operational efficiency for financial institutions. www.somosagility.com.br

About INETCO

Outsmart fraudsters, stay compliant, and keep customers safe with INETCO. Monitoring more than 60 billion transactions annually, INETCO is the trusted choice for financial institutions and payment service providers worldwide, delivering the payments reliability and security that all people deserve – every moment, every day. Embrace the power of end-to-end visibility, adaptive modelling and real-time fraud prevention to secure unparalleled confidence in every transaction. www.inetco.com

