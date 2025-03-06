DPH Celebrates Women Leaders in Science for International Women’s Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Mar. 6, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is proud to celebrate women leaders in science and support opportunities for women and girls to participate in science and technology education and careers.

Despite recent gains, a significant gender gap persists at all levels of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines around the world.

Women play a critical role in science and technology communities, and DPH encourages women and girls to become leaders in these fields.

“It is important that we reflect on the vital role that women play at our agency and within the scientific community in our state and beyond,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, Interim DPH Director. “Our work at DPH could not be done without the countless women who utilize their passion and expertise across various scientific fields to help in our mission to protect, promote, and improve the health and well-being of everyone in South Carolina.”

One of the many places where women play a critical role at DPH is the Public Health Laboratory (PHL), which provides specialized laboratory testing for accurate screening, diagnosis, prevention and surveillance of disease, foodborne illness, and congenital disorders to improve public health and the quality of life for the South Carolina community. Led by Dr. Jenny Meredith and Dr. Ona Adair, DPH’s Public Health Laboratory performs more than 1 million tests each year in its specialty areas.

Dr. Jenny Meredith, Director of the DPH Public Health Laboratory, is board-certified in Public Health Microbiology with a PhD in Microbiology and Immunology and undergraduate degree in Microbiology. "Clinical laboratory science plays a critical role in the identification and treatment of illness,” Meredith said . “Women are well represented in the Public Health Laboratory, making up more than 70% of our workforce. The diverse backgrounds and experiences of these women scientists contribute to technological advancement and protection of the health of South Carolinians every day."



Dr. Ona Adair, Assistant Director of the DPH Public Health Laboratory, has a doctorate degree in Medicinal Chemistry and approximately 20 years in multiple state government laboratories. “As the Assistant Laboratory Director, I support the innovative science that is an integral part of providing best practices in diagnostic, emergency response and surveillance testing at the PHL,” Adair said. “The technical and support staff, both women and men, work together as a competent and dedicated team of DPH public servants working to protect, promote and improve the health and well-being of South Carolina residents."

DPH currently has several science-based job openings available for qualified individuals, including:

chemists

epidemiologists

laboratory technologists

registered nurses

nutritionists and dieticians

If you are seeking a career in science that makes a difference, consider applying for a position with DPH. DPH is an equal employment opportunity employing agency.

View all available job positions with DPH online.

