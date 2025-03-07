The Colorado Super Show & Swap Meet Returns to Colorado Springs

2025 Colorado Super Show & Swap Meet

The Largest Custom, Classic & Antique Motorcycle Show in Southern Colorado rolls into town, March 22nd & 23rd

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Colorado Springs, the Colorado Super Show & Swap Meet celebrates over 34 years as the largest motorcycle show in Southern Colorado! Starting in the early 90s by Jim & Pam Wear, this event is a must see for all who love motorcycles! It consists of a large indoor swap meet with more than 175 vendor spaces and a huge motorcycle show featuring incredible custom, classic and antique motorcycles. In 2022, the Wears passed their torch to Scott & Christy Schulz of Motorcycle Expos, and the Schulz’s have been committed to maintaining this amazing Colorado tradition in true southern Colorado style.

​The 2024 Super Show & Swap did not disappoint! It was a sold out show filled with more than 175 vendors and 15,000+ attendees. The best part, of course, was walking into an amazing array of beautiful motorcycles, spanning across decades. If you missed it, don’t worry. Your chance to see it again is just around the corner, and we can’t wait!

The 2025 Super Show is scheduled to take place March 22nd & 23rd at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, and it is already shaping up to be a huge success. Its current schedule includes live music by Dave “Grey Wolf” Frisk, a food and beer garden, the annual Colorado tattoo competition, fun contests, a live charity auction, benefitting the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, a kid’s zone with coloring contests, and plenty of free parking!! There will also be a motorcycle give away sponsored by Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson!! You can enter to win either during the event or through the website. The winner will be announced live on Sunday, March 23rd.

Tickets to this event can be purchased early by visiting www.coloradosupershow.com, or you can purchase tickets at the door. Senior and Veteran discounts are available at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. To stay up to date on what’s happening or to be the first to know about ticket specials, be sure to follow Motorcycle Expos on social media.

