Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,393 in the last 365 days.

Sensitivity of the Distribution of Household Income to Capital Gains, 1979 to 2021

Realized capital gains were historically high in 2021. CBO examined the significance of capital gains in different segments of the income distribution and how those gains have contributed to income inequality over time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sensitivity of the Distribution of Household Income to Capital Gains, 1979 to 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more