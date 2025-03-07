Evident Launches “EviSmart Downloader” to Streamline File Intake Across Multiple Scanners and Portals

Evident Launches "EviSmart Downloader" to Streamline File Intake Across Multiple Scanners and Portal

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evident, a pioneer in digital dentistry solutions, today announced EviSmart Downloader, a new product that automatically retrieves and imports files from various intraoral scanners or external portals directly intodental lab workflow regardless of software or hardware. By automating the file intake process, EviSmart Downloader helps labs reduce administrative time, prevent data loss, and maintain consistent file organization.“We designed EviSmart Downloader to simplify one of the most time-consuming lab tasks: manually retrieving and sorting digital impressions,” said Paolo Kalaw, CEO of Evident. “Labs handling large volumes of scans can now rely on a tool that ensures every case is captured accurately and efficiently—without risking missing or duplicate files.”Automated File IntakeEviSmart Downloader seamlessly pulls all relevant case files into the dental lab workflow, eliminating the need to jump between multiple devices or portals. Whatever software or hardware, files arrive in a consistent format, ready for further processing.Why EviSmart Downloader Matters• Saves Time: Automates case intake, freeing lab staff from repetitive file-management tasks.• Reduces Risk: Minimizes lost or duplicated files, which is critical when handling large volumes of digital impressions.• Ensures Traceability: Applies consistent file naming and organization for better tracking and compliance.About Evident and EviSmartEvident is committed to modernizing dental lab workflows through an integrated suite of AI-driven and automation-focused tools. From EviSmart Core (the secure central data hub) to EviSmart Downloader and beyond, the EviSmart platform helps labs streamline operations, improve accuracy, and deliver top-quality results to clinicians and patients alike.AvailabilityEviSmart Downloader is available immediately as part of the EviSmart platform. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.evidentdigital.com

