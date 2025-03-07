ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 7-10) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (March 7-10), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday (March 9) for lane striping as part of pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 and Dixileta Drive and the southbound off- and on-ramps at Jomax Road closed . Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.

Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes between Dove Valley Road and State Route 74/Carefree Highway from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday (March 8) for lane striping as part of pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 and Dove Valley Road closed. Northbound I-17 off-ramps at SR 74 closed. Northbound I-17 frontage road between Loop 303 and SR 74 closed . Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.

Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes in both directions in areas between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 10) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Allow extra travel time. Note : The westbound I-10 lane restrictions are scheduled to end by 10 a.m. Sunday (March 9). Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road also closed this weekend for overhead sign work. For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com .