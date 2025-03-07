ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 7-10) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (March 7-10), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday (March 9) for lane striping as part of pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 and Dixileta Drive and the southbound off- and on-ramps at Jomax Road closed. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.
- Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes between Dove Valley Road and State Route 74/Carefree Highway from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday (March 8) for lane striping as part of pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 and Dove Valley Road closed. Northbound I-17 off-ramps at SR 74 closed. Northbound I-17 frontage road between Loop 303 and SR 74 closed. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.
- Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes in both directions in areas between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 10) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Allow extra travel time. Note: The westbound I-10 lane restrictions are scheduled to end by 10 a.m. Sunday (March 9). Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road also closed this weekend for overhead sign work. For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday (March 9) for a traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The westbound Loop 202 exit ramp to Sky Harbor Airport also closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday (consider using southbound 44th Street to enter the airport). Southbound SR 143 Detour: Alternate routes include westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack.” Note: Guadalupe Road closed over I-10 (between Pointe Parkway and Calle Sahuaro) from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 24) for construction. Plan on using alternate routes including Elliot Road. For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters in November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
