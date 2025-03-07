Partner Real Estate Expands to Carlsbad, Led by Industry Veteran Michael Korn

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner Real Estate is making waves in Southern California with the launch of its Carlsbad office, helmed by newly appointed Regional Vice President Michael Korn. This strategic expansion solidifies Partner Real Estate’s commitment to delivering unparalleled service and support to homebuyers and sellers across San Diego County.

Michael Korn, a seasoned real estate leader with over 20 years of industry experience, is set to bring his expertise and deep-rooted connections to the Carlsbad market. Born in West Los Angeles and now a proud San Diego resident, Korn has built a reputation for his technical, conceptual, and educational contributions to real estate. His leadership at The Korn Group of Southern California has been marked by a steadfast dedication to both clients and agents, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

"The partnership between Partner Real Estate and The Korn Group marks a new era of growth and opportunity in San Diego County," said Korn. "By integrating our customer- and agent-focused systems with The Korn Group’s extensive network and experience, we are poised to redefine the real estate landscape in this region."

Korn’s journey into real estate is as dynamic as it is inspiring. Before entering the industry, he spent a decade in theatre, film, and television, refining skills in communication, intuition, and relationship-building. These qualities have become the cornerstone of his approach to serving homebuyers and sellers, ensuring that every transaction is smooth, transparent, and results-driven. His transition into real estate saw him relocate to San Diego, advance his education, and dedicate himself to making a lasting impact in the lives of his clients.

With its main office in Carlsbad and additional locations across San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, and Riverside County, The Korn Group is well-positioned to offer seamless service throughout Southern California. The group’s client-centric approach stands out in a competitive market, with guarantees that eliminate risk for buyers and sellers, ensuring that each client receives personalized and priority-driven service.

“We live here, we work here, and we are here to serve you,” Korn emphasized. “Our goal is to make every client feel like our one and only priority by providing innovative solutions, expert guidance, and an unwavering commitment to satisfaction.”

The new Partner Real Estate Carlsbad office is now open at 701 W Palomar Airport Rd #300, Carlsbad, CA 92011. For more information, visit Partner Real Estate’s website http://www.Partner.RealEstate

About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

