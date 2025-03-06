NEW Coordinated Assessment System (CAS) Video Now Available on th...

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

We are delighted to make available a new informational video on the Coordinated Assessment System (CAS) which thoroughly explains the CAS process, its benefits, and how its use will result in a more person-centered approach to the assessment process. The CAS is used to assess people 18 and over as part of a comprehensive assessment and care planning process and will help to inform the services and supports they need and want in the way that makes the most sense for them. The video is now available for you to view at any time on the CAS page of the OPWDD website.

Simply hearing the word “assessment” can be a source of concern for any person being assessed for any reason. This new video will help you understand how the CAS works by offering a brief history of assessment at OPWDD, the administration process, and what happens after the evaluation is given. It also includes information about the roles of each person involved in the assessment, how a person can prepare for assessment, and ways that OPWDD ensures assessment quality. Lastly, the video discusses how OPWDD will use the CAS to inform care planning and to continue to support service authorization. We hope you will take the time to watch the video to refresh or better familiarize yourself with the CAS process.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Acting Commissioner